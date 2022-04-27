Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Lakers Front Office Blame LeBron and AD For Acquiring Westbrook, per Report

The Lakers front office is reportedly blaming LeBron James and Anthony Davis internally for acquiring guard Russell Westbrook during the offseason ahead of the 2021 season, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus

What looked like the perfect team—one that featured James, Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and more—on paper turned out to be one with chaos, confusion, no postseason appearance and 49 losses.

James and Davis, who are represented by Klutch Sports Group, lobbied heavily to the team’s front office to acquire Westbrook. In doing so, the franchise sent key contributors from its championship-winning team in the Bubble—Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell (who now plays for Charlotte), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope—to Washington while earning two second round picks and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The failed project from James and Davis advocating for Westbrook did not pay off. However, as reports surfaced throughout the regular season of blaming Westbrook for the Lakers’ turmoil, the latest reported news between the team’s front office and its two stars stem from the overarching discussion that star players have a voice in the direction of a franchise. 

In Brooklyn, Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s recent comment opened the door to conversation surrounding star players’ thoughts on its team’s plans going forward.

“When I say I’m here with Kev [Durant], I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside [owner] Joe [Tsai] and [general manager] Sean [Marks], and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room, in our organization,” Irving said after the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Celtics.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In Los Angeles, no player’s voice is heard more than James’s. However, due to the Westbrook project not living up to expectation, the Lakers must still consider the opinions of their stars, but ultimately make the best decision for the franchise. When the Lakers were eliminated from play-in contention earlier this month, Davis planned to meet with James to discuss the offseason. 

“Upstairs, me and him, talking about the season and what we’d like to see next season,” Davis said.

While the two will have their discussion, the final decision about the Lakers’ plan for the 2022 season will ultimately be left in the hands of the front office. However, that could mean that every goal from James and Davis’s vision for the team may not best align with the overall team outlook. 

Davis cannot leave the Lakers until after the 2023–24 season and James is reportedly considering “playing out his contract rather than signing a two-year extension this summer” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick

With Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles still up in the air, James and Davis along with front office leadership must all be on one accord about the team’s vision heading into the 2022 season. Westbrook still has one year left on his current contract. He can remain with the team in the 2022–23 season or he can opt into his $47 million player option. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers 

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

The Steelers logo on their helmet
NFL

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Pittsburgh Took Each Round

The Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round as they entire a new era.

By Madison Williams
A football and a Giants helmet.
NFL

Giants 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who NY Took Each Round

New York has two of the top seven picks in this year’s draft after the organization cleaned house this offseason.

By Joseph Salvador
GG Jackson
Play
College Basketball

G.G. Jackson’s Commitment to North Carolina Enhances Hubert Davis’ Standing in Recruiting World

Jackson, a probable one-and-done prospect, picked the Tar Heels over Duke, South Carolina, Overtime Elite and others.

By Jason Jordan
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) warms up prior to Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Nuggets.
NBA

Iguodala Out for Game 5 vs. Nuggets With Neck Injury

Golden State will try to close out the series without the 2015 Finals MVP.

By Zach Koons
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi
NFL

Jets 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New York Took Each Round

The team will pick four times in the first two rounds as it looks to continue its rebuild.

By Dan Lyons
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field
College Football

Sources: Big 12 Expected to Discuss Two Major Changes Next Week

Houston, Cincinnati and UCF will officially join the conference in the 2023–24 academic year.

By Madison Williams
USMNT will face Uruguay in a June friendly
Play
Soccer

USMNT Completes June Schedule By Booking Uruguay

The two World Cup-bound sides will meet in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park as part of the preparation for Qatar.

By Avi Creditor
WNBA center Brittney Griner looks on while warming up before a game.
WNBA

State Department: Griner’s Release Is ‘Top Priority,’

Russian state media recently reported the WNBA star’s detention will last through at least May 19.

By Zach Koons