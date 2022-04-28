The Suns have gotten all they can handle during their first-round series against the No. 8 seed Pelicans. Ahead of Game 6, they’ve got a crucial reinforcement on the way.

Phoenix star guard Devin Booker will play against New Orleans on Thursday night, coach Monty Williams said shortly before tipoff. Booker’s return gives the top-seeded Suns a better chance at closing out the upset-minded Pelicans and moving on to the second round.



Booker has been out in Games 3, 4 and 5 after injuring his hamstring during the second half of Game 2. He scored 31 points in only 25 minutes in that game before the injury, shooting 12-for-19 from the field. He scored 25 points with eight assists in 41 minutes during Phoenix’s 110-99–win in Game 1.

In 68 games this season, Booker, a three-time All-Star, averaged a career-best 26.8 points per game while shooting 38.3% on three-point attempts.

Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

