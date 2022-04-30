Skip to main content
NBA

Jimmy Butler Says He Will Be Ready for Game 1 vs. 76ers

The Heat offered some positive news regarding Jimmy Butler ahead of their conference semifinals series against the 76ers.

The star forward missed Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. the Hawks in which Miami clinched the series with a 97-94 win. He was ruled out of that game due to right knee inflammation. This was the second blow to the Heat lineup in the first-round series after Kyle Lowry was already ruled out with a hamstring injury.

But, after almost a week off, Butler announced that he will be ready for Game 1 vs. the 76ers on Monday.

“The time off has been great for myself and everybody who’s been nicked up,” Butler said, via the Heat.

On top of Butler’s and Lowry’s injuries, Tyler Herro has been dealing with a respiratory illness. Miami also said that he will be ready to go for Game 1.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said every player was able to participate at some capacity on Saturday. This is a step in the right direction after Butler, Lowry, Herro, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin didn’t participate in Friday’s practice. There are no updates for the Game 1 status of Lowry, Tucker and Martin.

In the four games Butler played in the Heat’s first-round series, he averaged 30.5 points and shot 54.3% from the field and 43.8% on three-point attempts. In Game 4, Butler played 36 minutes and scored a game-high 36 points on 12-for-21 shooting.

