Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed

Suns Fined for Failure to Disclose Booker’s Injury Status

The NBA fined the Suns $25,000 on Saturday for “violating league injury reporting rules.”  

The league said the team failed to disclose Devin Booker’s injury status for Game 6 against the Pelicans in “an accurate and timely manner.” It was reported that the All-Star guard had a Grade 1 hamstring strain after dropping 31 points in Game 2 against New Orleans. He sat out of the lineup over the next nine days, missing Games 3-5 while Phoenix went 2-1 in that stretch. 

It was initially reported that Booker could be out for 2-3 weeks, but he returned Thursday and scored 13 points on 5-for-12 from the field in the Suns’ Game 6 victory. 

Coach Monty Williams was asked about the guard’s injury after practice Saturday, and he said, per ESPN, “I thought he was fine .When I talked to him, he was straight with me, like, ‘Coach, I’m fine, I feel strong.’ But when you watched the film, he did find places where you saw he might go or he might run full speed back in transition—it wasn’t like he was cheating the game, he was just more efficient.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He hadn’t played in over a week, so that probably had a lot to do with it, but in the second half I thought I saw more of an effort to just play. And we needed it.”

Phoenix returns to action Monday as it hosts Dallas in the conference semifinals. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

YOU MAY LIKE

APRIL 28: Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State is selected as the number six overall pick by the Carolina Panthers during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022: All 262 Selections for Every Team

We saw the quarterbacks slide down the draft, and Georgia break records throughout the three-day sprint. How did your team do?

By Madeline Coleman
nfl-draft-grades
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Grades: Analysis of Every Team's Draft Class

Which teams did the best and which teams still have work to do this offseason?

By Conor Orr
The Steelers logo on their helmet
Play
NFL

Steelers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Pittsburgh Took Each Round

The Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round as they entire a new era.

By Madison Williams
A Bengals football helmet on the ground.
Play
NFL

Bengals’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Cincinnati Took Each Round

Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in 2021, an area that could be of focus for the team in this year’s draft.

By Joseph Salvador
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet during the first half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
NFL

Chargers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Los Angeles Took Each Round

It has been a quiet offseason for Los Angeles but this year's draft could aid in helping the team overcome its playoff drought in 2022.

By Wilton Jackson
A Dolphins helmet on the field.
NFL

Dolphins’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Miami Took Each Round

The team enters the 2022 draft with just four picks after aggressive moves over the last two years.

By Dan Lyons
A pair of Buffalo Bills helmets.
Play
NFL

Bills’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Buffalo Took Each Round

One of the AFC’s best teams is set to pick eight times during the 2022 draft.

By Dan Lyons
bill-belichick-outsmarted-everyone-mac-jones
Play
NFL

Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New England Took Each Round

After landing Mac Jones last year, the Patriots continue to restock talent.

By Dan Lyons