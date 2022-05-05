Skip to main content
Ja Morant, Aaron Judge and Robert Griffin III on Today's SI Feed
Warriors Issue Injury Update for Andre Iguodala

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss the remainder of the Warriors–Grizzlies series, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Iguodala suffered a left cervical disk injury, which was discovered after Game 4 vs. the Nuggets on Sunday, April 24. At the time, it was noted that the forward would be evaluated again in a week. He missed the final game of the first round series and the first two games of the conference semifinals series.

This week’s evaluation resulted in an announcement that Iguodala would need to be re-evaluated again in another week. This means he will miss Games 3, 4 and 5. The team noted that the forward is making “good progress” though.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are currently tied at one game a piece in the conference semifinals series. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, while Game 4 is on Monday and Game 5 is on Wednesday.

During his three appearances in the first round series vs. the Nuggets, Iguodala finished with 1.3 average points per game, 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds off the bench.

Iguodala has significant playoff experience, and won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award. 

He struggled with a back injury this season, causing him to only appear in 31 games. He averaged just 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds throughout the regular season.

