NBA

Khris Middleton’s Status for Next Two Bucks–Celtics Games Decided

Khris Middleton was not expected to play in the Bucks conference semifinals series vs. the Celtics due to a grade 2 MCL sprain he suffered in the first round series vs. the Bulls.

On top of that, the Bucks forward could potentially miss the conference finals if Milwaukee advances that far.

But, on Thursday, the Bucks provided a more positive update on Middleton saying that he is still progressing during his rehab. Could this lead to an earlier-than-expected return for the forward?

“Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton continues to make steady progress on his left knee injury rehabilitation and additional updates will be provided as appropriate,” the team’s press release said.

However, Mike Budenholzer didn’t really give much of an update as to when fans should expect to see Middleton back on the court.

The coach made it clear that the forward will be out for Games 3 and 4, which take place on Saturday and Monday. Beyond that, Budenholzer said “we’ll see” when Middleton will return.

With the Bucks and Celtics currently tied at one game a piece in the series, there will be a Game 5. Whether Middleton will be healthy enough to return for that game, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, is still unclear. An uncertain answer is almost better than a definite “out” status for the Bucks at this point.

Middleton has only played in two games this postseason due to his MCL sprain. During the regular season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists through 66 games.

Breaking
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

