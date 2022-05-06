The NBA announced that league officials missed a palming call on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant late in Memphis’s Game 2 victory over Golden State on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had one response to the league’s admission over the missed call.

“Everybody does it, but we know how [that goes],” Morant tweeted.

The missed call happened on a Morant drive to the basket as Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins defended the star point guard.

While Morant surely should have been called for a carry on the play, his dribble hesitation move is similar to most guards in the league, who also could be called for carrying on a game-by-game basis.

The fact of the matter is that the league generally doesn’t make those calls against some of the NBA’s best ball-handlers, and in Morant’s case, he’s certainly among the best that the league has to offer in that regard.

Time will tell if officials will keep a closer eye on Morant’s dribbling in Game 3 on Saturday.

