Ja Morant, Aaron Judge and Robert Griffin III on Today's SI Feed

Ja Morant Responds to NBA Admitting It Missed Calling Him for Palming in Crucial Moment

The NBA announced that league officials missed a palming call on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant late in Memphis’s Game 2 victory over Golden State on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had one response to the league’s admission over the missed call.

“Everybody does it, but we know how [that goes],” Morant tweeted. 

The missed call happened on a Morant drive to the basket as Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins defended the star point guard.

While Morant surely should have been called for a carry on the play, his dribble hesitation move is similar to most guards in the league, who also could be called for carrying on a game-by-game basis.

The fact of the matter is that the league generally doesn’t make those calls against some of the NBA’s best ball-handlers, and in Morant’s case, he’s certainly among the best that the league has to offer in that regard.

Time will tell if officials will keep a closer eye on Morant’s dribbling in Game 3 on Saturday.

