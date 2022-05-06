Ja Morant Responds to NBA Admitting It Missed Calling Him for Palming in Crucial Moment
The NBA announced that league officials missed a palming call on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant late in Memphis’s Game 2 victory over Golden State on Tuesday night.
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had one response to the league’s admission over the missed call.
“Everybody does it, but we know how [that goes],” Morant tweeted.
The missed call happened on a Morant drive to the basket as Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins defended the star point guard.
While Morant surely should have been called for a carry on the play, his dribble hesitation move is similar to most guards in the league, who also could be called for carrying on a game-by-game basis.
The fact of the matter is that the league generally doesn’t make those calls against some of the NBA’s best ball-handlers, and in Morant’s case, he’s certainly among the best that the league has to offer in that regard.
Time will tell if officials will keep a closer eye on Morant’s dribbling in Game 3 on Saturday.
