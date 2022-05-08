Following Boston’s 103–101 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Celtics coach Ime Udoka had some harsh words for the officiating during his postgame press availability.

The call in question came in waning moments of the game, as Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fouled on the right wing by Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Smart appeared to be gathering himself to take a three point field goal attempt that had it gone in, would have tied the game at 103 with less than 10 seconds to play.

The officials ruled the play as a foul on the floor, and with Boston in the bonus, it were down 103–100 with two shots at the free throw line, instead of the three that would’ve come from a shoot foul.

When asked about the play during the postgame presser, Udoka said he thought the officials got it wrong.

“It was a foul. It was a foul,” Udoka said. “He caught the ball, he was trying to enter a shot with both feet set. You can’t say that’s a sweep. Poor call, poor no-call … I saw it in person, but also on the film that I just went and looked at, it’s a shot, he was curling into a shot and he was getting fouled on the way up. Bad missed call.”

Udoka was later asked about some other calls that weren’t made, specifically those involving Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lane. There were a couple occasions in which Antetokounmpo appeared to throw an elbow when establishing himself in the post.

“If they don’t fall down, we’re not going to call it,” Udoka said the officials told him.

“I guess they want guys to flop more.”

Udoka’s criticism of the officials will likely earn him a fine, which is one he may be fine with paying. After all, there’s often an element of gamesmanship involved in the playoffs, where coaches will sometimes lobby for calls in the media in hopes that the officials will side with them in the next game. Perhaps this is what Udoka was going for with his harsh criticism.

Game 4 between the Bucks and Celtics will take place on Monday night, with Milwaukee looking to add to its 2–1 series lead.

