All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is set to undergo a scope procedure on his left knee in the coming weeks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The knee issue wasn’t formally diagnosed by doctors until January, per Charania, and caused LaVine to miss 15 games as he battled the ailment throughout the 2021–22 season. The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Lavine is coming off his most successful campaign since arriving to the Bulls via trade in June 2017, four months after tearing his left ACL while with the Timberwolves. The dynamic two guard averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists en route to earning his second consecutive All-Star nod and appearing in the postseason for the first time in his career; his 67 starts marked just the third time he’s appeared in 65 or more games in a season (2014–15, 2015–16).

Playing alongside fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, LaVine helped lead Chicago to a 46–36 record, its best finish since the 2014–15 season. The Bulls earned their first playoff berth since the 2016–17 campaign, but were eventually eliminated in five games by the defending champion Bucks in the first round.

While the timing of the procedure may be a cause for concern, Lavine is expected to be one of the most sought-after names on the market when he hits unrestricted free agency this offseason.

