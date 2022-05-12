Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine To Undergo Scope Procedure, per Report

All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is set to undergo a scope procedure on his left knee in the coming weeks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The knee issue wasn’t formally diagnosed by doctors until January, per Charania, and caused LaVine to miss 15 games as he battled the ailment throughout the 2021–22 season. The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Lavine is coming off his most successful campaign since arriving to the Bulls via trade in June 2017, four months after tearing his left ACL while with the Timberwolves. The dynamic two guard averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists en route to earning his second consecutive All-Star nod and appearing in the postseason for the first time in his career; his 67 starts marked just the third time he’s appeared in 65 or more games in a season (2014–15, 2015–16).

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Playing alongside fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, LaVine helped lead Chicago to a 46–36 record, its best finish since the 2014–15 season. The Bulls earned their first playoff berth since the 2016–17 campaign, but were eventually eliminated in five games by the defending champion Bucks in the first round.

While the timing of the procedure may be a cause for concern, Lavine is expected to be one of the most sought-after names on the market when he hits unrestricted free agency this offseason.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

YOU MAY LIKE

NBC reporter Maria Taylor
Media

Maria Taylor Named New Host of ‘Football Night in America’

The anchor will take over Mike Tirico’s spot as he transitions into his role of play-by-play announcer for “SNF.”

By Madison Williams
The Jaguars introduce Travon Walker to the media.
NFL

Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson Discusses Travon Walker Selection

The Jacksonville coach is excited about the No. 1 pick’s upside.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6)
NBA

LeBron James Leads Highest-Paid Athletes List

36 NBA players made the list, with James being the only player who made over $100 million last year.

By Madison Williams
May 7, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez (2) throws against the New Jersey Generals during the second half at Protective Stadium.
Play
Betting

USFL Week 5 Best Bets, Lines and Future Odds

Best bets for Week 5 USFL action, plus updated future odds.

By Frankie Taddeo
USATSI_12389573
MMA

Chandler's UFC 274 KO Stirs Up Flashbacks for 'Wonderboy'

Thompson sees the similarities between his fight against Anthony Pettis in 2019 and Tony Ferguson's brutal defeat last Saturday.

By Justin Barrasso
rich strike
Play
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike to Skip Preakness

The long-shot Derby champion will bypass the second leg of the Triple Crown and instead focus on preparing for the Belmont Stakes.

By Nick Selbe
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby,
Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Is Not a Given for Preakness

A practice run Saturday will determine whether Rich Strike will race in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Said trainer Eric Reed: “I can’t do anything but what’s best for the horse.”

By Pat Forde
Larry Bird reacts to Eastern Conference Finals MVP Trophy news (Twitter/NBA)
NBA

Larry Bird Reacts to ECF MVP Trophy Named In His Honor

The Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics legend learned the news from NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum.

By Jelani Scott