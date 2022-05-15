Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Celtics Blow Out Bucks in Game 7, Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

It is often said that anything can happen in Game 7.

After blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 5 at TD Garden in Boston to fall behind in the series 3–2, it was fair to wonder if the Celtics had thrown their season away. But after winning by 13 in Milwaukee in Friday night’s Game 6, the Celtics returned to the Garden in Sunday’s Game 7 looking to advance to their fourth Eastern Conference Finals in the last six seasons.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The Celtics hit an NBA Game 7 record with 22 three-pointers to take down the defending NBA champion Bucks 109–81, earning a date with the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum followed up his 45-point game six with another efficient offensive performance. The Celtics star finished with 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting. But when Tatum exited the floor with his fourth foul early in the third quarter, Boston needed someone to step up.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Enter Grant Williams, a 41% three-point shooter in the regular season, who entered the starting lineup in Robert Williams’s absence and had struggled from the floor in this series.

Williams was due for a big night, and he picked a great time to bounce back offensively. Williams finished with 27 points on 10-for-22 shooting and hit a playoff-best seven threes to help the Celtics pull away in the second half. Williams was the best shooter on the floor for most of the final two frames, and was instrumental in sending the Celtics past the defending champion Bucks and into the conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 7 with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists, but struggled in the second half from the floor as the Celtics’ defense swarmed the two-time league MVP.

With the Bucks now heading home, there will be a new NBA champion at the conclusion of this playoffs, and after their latest performance, the Celtics remain alive, aiming to bring another championship banner to Boston.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

YOU MAY LIKE

hunter greene
Extra Mustard

Reds Lose to Pirates Despite Allowing Zero Hits

It’s been that kind of season for Cincinnati.

By Nick Selbe
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram (24) celebrates during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Dolphins Signing Veteran DE Melvin Ingram

The 33-year-old spent time with the Chiefs and Steelers in 2021.

By Jelani Scott
Drew Brees stands on the sidelines before the game between the Saints and the Bills.
NFL

Drew Brees and NBC Part Ways, per Report

The former Saints quarterback will leave his studio role with the network after just one season.

By Mike McDaniel
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
NBA

Report: KAT Undergoes Stem-Cell Procedure to Avoid Surgery

The Timberwolves center earned his third All-Star selection this season.

By Jelani Scott
Steve Kerr coaches for the Warriors.
NBA

Steve Kerr Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Will Rejoin Warriors in WCF

The Golden State head coach missed three games last round.

By Daniel Chavkin
charles leclerc
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Crashes Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari at Monaco

Leclerc was showing off the iconic Ferrari during a demonstration at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix.

By Nick Selbe
Dec 18, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Frank Gore (red gloves) reacts during a fight against Deron Williams (not pictured) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing

Frank Gore Registers First Professional Boxing Win in Debut

The NFL legend celebrated his 39th birthday in style Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
Barcelona Femení wins the Primera Liga title
Soccer

Barcelona Femeni Complete Unprecedented Perfect League Season

The women’s team won all 30 of its league games this season and now heads into the Champions League final against Lyon.

By Andrew Gastelum