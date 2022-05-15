Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns Undergoes Stem-Cell Procedure to Avoid Surgery, per Report

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns recently underwent multiple procedures to address a variety of lingering injuries in hopes of avoiding surgery, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Sunday.

Towns, 26, received stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger on Friday. Shelburne reported KAT played through the injuries during Minnesota’s run to the playoffs, which eventually ended in six games against the Grizzlies in Round 1.

According to ESPN, Towns dealt with a cyst in his left ankle, a subluxated left wrist with ligament damage and an aggravated joint in his right middle finger (his shooting hand). The star big man also experienced pain in both knees, and notably wore a brace on his right knee during the postseason.

Towns, who earned his third All-Star selection in 2022, averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds on 48.8/45.4/86 splits in Minnesota’s series against Ja Morant and Memphis. The 2015 No. 1 pick finished his seventh NBA season averaging 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in 33.5 minutes a night.

