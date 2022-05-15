Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Will Rejoin Warriors in WCF

The Warriors announced head coach Steve Kerr has cleared health and safety protocols and will return to the team for the Western Conference Finals.

Kerr initially tested positive for COVID-19 last week, causing him to miss the final three games of the Warriors series vs. Memphis. Instead, assistant coach Mike Brown, who is expected to be named the new Kings head coach, acted as Golden State’s interim head coach for those games.

Brown went 2–1 while filling in for Kerr, leading the Warriors to a 4–2 series victory over the Grizzlies. Golden State is currently waiting to see who they will face next round, as the Suns and Mavericks will play a deciding Game 7 in Phoenix on Sunday night.

Golden State’s return to the conference finals comes after two straight years of missing the playoffs. Before that, the team made five straight conference finals, winning them all to advance to the NBA Finals.

