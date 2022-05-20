Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed

Rapper J. Cole Signs With Canadian Elite Basketball League Team

Rapper J. Cole has signed a deal to play in the Canadian Elite Basketball League with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, the league announced on Thursday.

Cole will begin training camp with the team this week and the Shooting Stars’ first game will be on May 26. The rapper’s new stint in Canada marks his second consecutive year playing professionally.

In 2021, Cole played with Rwanda’s Patriots BBC in the Basketball Africa League. The 37-year-old played in three games for the Patriots where he totaled five points, three assists and five rebounds coming off the bench in 45 minutes of action.

Cole played basketball at Sanford High School in North Carolina and was briefly a walk-on player at St. John’s. However, the Grammy Award-winning rapper made the decision to leave the program to focus on his music career and never played a Division I game. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

For the 2022 season, the CEBL expanded to 10 teams. The Shooting Stars became the league’s eighth team in August 2021 will begin its first season in a week.

The CEBL was founded in 2017 and began playing games in 2019 with six teams. Typically, the league plays 20 regular season games coupled with the playoffs and a Final Four-style championship.

The Edmonton Stingers have won the CEBL title in back-to-back years. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) reacts after a three point basket.
College Basketball

Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar Announces Transfer to Kansas

The guard will only play for the Jayhwaks in his senior season if he withdraws from the 2022 NBA draft.

By Madison Williams
Team Weaver Terquavion Smith (5) is defended by Team Curry Kenny Lofton Jr. during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.
NBA

Biggest Questions, Standouts From Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine

Chatter surrounding the Thunder’s draft plan continued while several players made their marks in the day’s in-game action.

By Jeremy Woo
Deion Sanders during a Jackson State football game.
Play
College Football

Sanders Says Conversation With Saban Should Happen Publicly

Sanders: “We need to talk publicly—not privately. What you said was public.”

By Wilton Jackson
WWE's Stephanie McMahon holding a microphone
Wrestling

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave of Absence From WWE

The WWE’s chief brand officer said she is taking this time to focus on her family.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Carlos Sainz
Play
Formula1

Carlos Sainz Raises Health Concerns With F1’s ‘Porpoising’

The Ferrari driver revealed that he’s "already feeling" the impacts of the car changes with his back and neck.

By Madeline Coleman
Crystal Palace's head coach Patrick Vieira, left, and Everton's head coach Frank Lampard during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Soccer

Crystal Palace Manager Appears to Kick Everton Fan After Loss

Patrick Vieira did not comment on the incident after the match.

By Wilton Jackson
Jordan Addison running with a ball for Pitt.
College Football

Pitt WR Jordan Addison Announces He Is Transferring to USC

Addison is the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his sophomore year.

By Joseph Salvador
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018. Pre420
Play
College Football

SEC Reprimands Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban Amid Public Feud

The big-time college coaches have engaged in a public war of words this week over Texas A&M’s NIL deals.

By Jelani Scott