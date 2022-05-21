After Mavs forward Davis Bertans attempted a three-point field goal attempt in the second quarter of Friday night’s Game 2 tilt against the Warriors, Golden State forward Damion Lee closed out hard on the shot, causing Bertans to fall.

There was no foul called on the attempt, so as play continued, Lee tried to step over Bertans, who was trying to stand up to run back on defense.

The two got tangled up and Lee landed hard on the floor, quickly jumping up and tried to confront Bertans. What appeared to be incidental contact resulted in a double technical foul after a stoppage of play and a lengthy review by the officials.

The call immediately sparked criticism on Twitter from NBA fans and media.

The officiating has often been a point of contention for some time now among NBA fans. This call won’t do anything to assuage that.

