Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Double Technical Call in Warriors-Mavs Drawing Heavy Criticism

After Mavs forward Davis Bertans attempted a three-point field goal attempt in the second quarter of Friday night’s Game 2 tilt against the Warriors, Golden State forward Damion Lee closed out hard on the shot, causing Bertans to fall.

There was no foul called on the attempt, so as play continued, Lee tried to step over Bertans, who was trying to stand up to run back on defense. 

The two got tangled up and Lee landed hard on the floor, quickly jumping up and tried to confront Bertans. What appeared to be incidental contact resulted in a double technical foul after a stoppage of play and a lengthy review by the officials.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The call immediately sparked criticism on Twitter from NBA fans and media.

The officiating has often been a point of contention for some time now among NBA fans. This call won’t do anything to assuage that.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Extra Mustard

Barkley Needles Draymond Green for Shooting in Warmups

The NBA legend made sure to crack a couple jokes at the expense of the Warriors forward as he prepared for Game 2 against the Mavericks.

By Mike McDaniel
Sasha Banks and Naomi
Wrestling

WWE Suspend Sasha Banks, Naomi Indefinitely After Walkout

There will be a tournament to determine the new women’s tag team champions.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fernando Alonso
Play
Formula1

Alonso Questions F1 Governing Body’s Stewards’ Competence

The Alpine driver highlighted incidents at Miami where the stewards “were not very professional” and that he hasn’t seen any improvement from the FIA this season.

By Madeline Coleman
014648567
NFL

'Poison Pills' Are No Longer Allowed in NFL Contracts—Here's Why

A tit-for-tat exchange between the Seahawks and Vikings in 2006 led the league to outlaw the cost-spiking strategy that's recently been in the news for other reasons.

By Greg Bishop
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA

Giannis, Gobert Headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

Marcus Smart led the way with 99 first-team votes.

By Daniel Chavkin
Lando Norris, James Corden, Daniel Ricciardo
Play
Extra Mustard

Lando Norris Shoots Hilarious Scene With James Corden

The McLaren driver shot a hilarious scene at the Miami Grand Prix with the late night television host.

By Mike McDaniel
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish gold helmet
College Football

ACC Posts Record Revenue in 2020-21 With Notre Dame Football Included

The Fighting Irish joined the conference temporarily as part of the altered COVID-19 schedule.

By Associated Press
Roger Angell give his acceptance speak after receiving the J G Taylor Spink Award at National Baseball Hall of Fame.
MLB

Nobody Did It Better Than Roger Angell

Beyond his encyclopedic knowledge and immense talent, the late baseball writer always displayed his undying love of the game.

By Emma Baccellieri