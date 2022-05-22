Skip to main content
Michigan’s Juwan Howard Declined ‘Overture’ For Lakers Coaching Vacancy, per Report

The Lakers reached out to Michigan coach Juwan Howard regarding the franchise’s open head coaching job, but he was not interested in pursuing the opportunity, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. 

According to the report, the Lakers never made a formal offer to Howard, but they would have moved quickly to that stage if he was interested in the opening.

Howard spent parts of his playing career with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, as well as LeBron James, and his relationships with both were seen as a natural fit for the franchise. But instead, Howard elected to remain at Michigan where he will coach both of his sons, Jace and Jett, next season.

The Lakers will now move on with their finalist list that includes Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

Meanwhile, Howard will remain at his alma mater, where he is 93–61 in his three seasons as coach with a Big Ten regular season title and two visits to the NCAA tournament already under his belt.

