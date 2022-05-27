Look: Jerry Rice Hits Charles Barkley Where It Hurts With Instagram Photo

In recent weeks, it's fair to say that NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley hasn't exactly endeared himself to Warriors fans or the city of San Francisco. It's gotten to the point where fans are actually throwing things at him live on-air.

Former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice is apparently getting in on the act as well. Rice, clearly fed up with Barkley's slander of both the Warriors and their home town, went after the former NBA MVP where he's most vulnerable, posting a photo of the championship rings he won playing in San Francisco.

Rice took to Instagram to post a photo of the three Super Bowl championships he won with the 49ers, and included his Hall of Fame ring on top. He reminded Barkley that he never won a title during his NBA career.

Check it out:

Barkley is used to hearing about the fact that he never won a title, given the fact that he shares a set with Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. But this one has to hurt a little more, given Rice's legendary status.

Regardless, it doesn't look like Barkley is going to tone down his Warriors hate any time soon. If Golden State wins its fourth title in eight years, it'll probably get even worse.

The Warriors will take on either the Celtics or the Heat in the NBA Finals starting next week.