NBA

Watch: Warriors Fans Threw Things at Charles Barkley On-Air, Prompting Confrontation

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley has made it very clear in recent weeks that he's not a fan of Warriors supporters or the city of San Francisco. Thursday night, fans of the team went a little too far in retaliation.

After Golden State booked yet another trip to the NBA Finals with a 120-110 victory over the Mavericks, a number of rowdy fans threw tee shirts and garbage at Barkley while he was live on-air during post-game coverage. Barkley got up from his seat and acted like he was going to throw something back at them.

Barkley's colleagues Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith pleaded with Barkley to sit down before the situation escalated. The former NBA MVP seemed to be upset at first, but later had a smirk on his face as he returned to his seat.

It was an interesting scene, to say the least:

While Barkley's feud with Warriors fans is amusing, it's dangerous to normalize the idea that throwing things at analysts is okay. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors are headed to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in the past eight seasons and are looking for their fourth title in that span. They will meet either the Celtics or the Heat with a championship on the line.

