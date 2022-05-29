Heat Guard Tyler Herro Expected to Play in Game 7 vs. Celtics, per Report

Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to play in Game 7 against the Celtics Sunday night, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has not played since Game 3 due to a groin strain.

In pregame media availability, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about Herro’s status.

Watch the NBA Playoffs online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“It’s all hands on deck. He passed his training with the trainers,” Spoelstra said.

The return of Herro is a boost to the Heat’s chances of advancing to the NBA Finals. The third-year guard out of Kentucky averaged a career-high 20.7 points on 44.7% shooting this season for Miami, emerging as a key player in Spoelstra’s rotation.

As the Heat look to win Game 7 at home to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons, Herro’s return figures to be a substantial step towards making that vision a reality.

Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat