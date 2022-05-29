Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Heat Guard Tyler Herro Expected to Play in Game 7 vs. Celtics, per Report

Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to play in Game 7 against the Celtics Sunday night, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year has not played since Game 3 due to a groin strain.

In pregame media availability, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about Herro’s status.

Watch the NBA Playoffs online with fuboTV: Try for free!

“It’s all hands on deck. He passed his training with the trainers,” Spoelstra said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The return of Herro is a boost to the Heat’s chances of advancing to the NBA Finals. The third-year guard out of Kentucky averaged a career-high 20.7 points on 44.7% shooting this season for Miami, emerging as a key player in Spoelstra’s rotation.

As the Heat look to win Game 7 at home to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons, Herro’s return figures to be a substantial step towards making that vision a reality.

Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jimmie Johnson hits the wall in the second turn late in the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.
Racing

Jimmie Johnson’s First Indy 500 Ends in Crash (Video)

The NASCAR legend and IndyCar rookie crashed with six laps to go on Sunday.

By Joseph Salvador
Head coach of the Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr.
NBA

Steve Kerr Says He Supports Gabe Kapler’s National Anthem Protest

The Warriors coach has no issues with how the Giants manager is choosing to express his thoughts.

By Daniel Chavkin
Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (middle) stands at third base with Giants third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) against the Cincinnati Reds.
Extra Mustard

Here’s the GIF That Joc Pederson Says Ticked Off Tommy Pham Last Year

Pham was’t amused by Pederson’s jokes.

By Joseph Salvador
udonis haslem dwight howard
NBA

Udonis Haslem Says Draymond Green ‘Broke the Code’

The Heat veteran was not happy with the Warriors forward after he said he believed Golden State would play Boston in the NBA Finals.

By Mike McDaniel
May 29, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) at the net after their match on day eight of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros.
Tennis

Nadal Wins Five-Set Thriller, Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

Nadal will face rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s French Open quarterfinal.

By Associated Press
May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson (8) of Sweden celebrates in victory lane with milk after he wins the 106th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Racing

Former F1 Driver Marcus Ericsson Wins Indy 500

The former F1 driver won Chip Ganassi Racing another title at the prestigious event.

By Associated Press
Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez (left) and Max Verstappen (right) after 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

FIA Rejects Ferrari’s Protests Against Perez, Verstappen

The Monaco Grand Prix results will stand with the Mexican driver taking first and the Dutchman in third.

By Madeline Coleman
kurt suzuki
MLB

Kurt Suzuki Suffers Neck Injury After Getting Hit With Warm-Up Pitch

Suzuki briefly lost consciousness and later underwent tests at a hospital after leaving the game in the third inning.

By Nick Selbe