NBA
Celtics Steal NBA Finals Game 1 After Explosive Fourth Quarter Comeback
Draymond Green Shares Honest Reaction to Warriors’ Game 1 Loss

The Warriors shockingly lost Game 1 of the NBA finals to the Celtics on Thursday night after leading every quarter except for the fourth. Boston outscored Golden State 40–16 in the final quarter to win 120–108.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Celtics made NBA history with the win as they became the first team to trail by double digits in the finals going into the fourth quarter, and then win by double digits. In the third quarter, they even had a win probability of just 4%.

Despite the loss, Warriors forward Draymond Green is staying positive for the rest of the series.

“We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes,” Green said in the post-game press conference. “So, we’ll be fine.”

The majority of that domination, though, did not come from Green who only scored four points. He did finish with 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. However, Steph Curry finished with 34 points, with 21 of those coming in the first quarter alone. He also broke an NBA finals record by scoring six three-pointers in a single quarter.

So, even though the Warriors trail in a series for the first time this postseason, Green thinks the team can bounce back.

“It’s fine,” Green said. “You get a chance to do something else, do it in a different way, embrace the challenge. We’ve always embraced challenges. It’s no different. We’ll embrace this one. So no, it’s not a hit to the confidence at all, not one bit.”

Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5.

