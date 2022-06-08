Robert Parish Warns Draymond Green Before Game 3

Warriors forward Draymond Green continues to make headlines for both his actions on the court and for comments after games.

The four-time All-Star frequently pushes his limits with officials and players, often earning technical fouls. In Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. the Celtics on Sunday, Green received a tech and some fans thought he deserved an ejection, too. In 46 regular-season games this season, he earned 14 technical fouls.

Countless fans, analysts and players have their thoughts on Green, including former Celtics star Robert Parish. The Hall of Famer spoke on Green’s outspokenness while on the “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” podcast on Tuesday.

“Both sides know that Draymond is a contrarian,” Parish said. “Like I said, he’s a troublemaker, in my opinion. He’s a fingernail away from letting his teammates down. In my opinion, he shows up the officials, and you cannot do that. They had to warn him. He was trying to start trouble with different Celtics players, trying to get them to do something out of character. Trying to provoke them to do something detrimental to their team.”

During Sunday’s Game 2, Green got into a minor altercation on the court with Boston’s Grant Williams, likely one of the moments Parish was talking about.

Parish played with another well-known NBA troublemaker during his one year on the Bulls in 1996–97 in Dennis Rodman. He then went on to compare Green to Rodman.

“He kind of reminds me of Dennis Rodman a little bit, how he provokes: keep poking the dog, poking the dog,” Parish said. “But sooner or later, the dog is going to bite you.”

Green takes the court again on Wednesday night in Game 3, but this time in Boston.

