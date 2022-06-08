Mike Breen Returning to ESPN Broadcast for Game 3 of NBA Finals

ESPN play-by-play announced Mike Breen will officially return Wednesday night to broadcast the NBA Finals, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports.

Breen first missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Heat on May 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. He then remained out for Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Boston and Golden State last Thursday and Sunday. Mark Jones filled in for Breen for each of those three games.

When Breen makes his return, it will be for his 17th straight NBA Finals broadcast after replacing Al Michaels in 2006, the most for an NBA Finals announcer.

Along with Breen, color commentator Jeff Van Gundy also missed time with COVID, but he only missed for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

