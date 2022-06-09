Skip to main content
Draymond Green Gets Heated With Reporter After Question About His Podcast

Draymond Green had a rough night in the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Celtics, scoring only two points and fouling out with four minutes left in the game.

Green has been consistent in publishing his podcast The Draymond Green Show, throughout the postseason, and after the game, he was asked whether he felt the Celtics were getting any inside information from his latest episode.

“I don’t say much different on the podcast that I say to you right here,” he said.

The reporter mentioned how Green wanted to defend Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Al Horford as areas where he may have spilled secrets, but Green said that wasn’t secret information.

“That’s just contesting shots. If that’s X’s and O’s, you’re reaching for something,” he said. “It’s all good, though, keep going. You’re reaching heavy.”

Green also sarcastically thanked the reporter for more publicity for his podcast.

“You went for it. Appreciate the podcast promo you just gave me, though. The Draymond Green Show. Next time just mention it that way,” he said.

Green published his latest episode on Friday, breaking down how poorly he played and giving credit to Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He already said he played like “s---” to reporters, and that he was too “soft” on Wednesday night.

