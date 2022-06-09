Skip to main content
Celtics Dominate Warriors in the Paint to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals 116-100
Draymond Green Says He Played ‘Like S---’ in Warriors’ Game 3 Loss

Draymond Green is never shy about speaking his mind. Apparently, that applies to critical self-evaluations as well.

Speaking to media following Wednesday’s 116–100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Green was asked to assess his performance after finishing the night with just two points, four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes before fouling out. His response was concise, and to the point:

It’s the second time this series Green has fouled out of a game after doing so in Game 1 as well. Despite the poor showing, Green still tried his best to get underneath Celtics players’ skin, including a particularly fierce fight for position on a rebound during a free throw.

His two points are the fewest he’s ever scored in 30 career Finals games, and his four rebounds represent the third-fewest. Prior to this series, Green had been much more effective offensively, averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 53.9% shooting.

However Green performs in Game 4, it’s a safe bet that he’ll be ready with the same type of frank, colorful assessment about his play afterward.

