The Hornets have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal to name Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the team’s next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atkinson met with Hornets personnel that included Charlotte owner, Michael Jordan, on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Before accepting the Hornets’ job, Atkinson interviewed for the Lakers head coaching vacancy in May. Los Angeles made the decision to hire Darvin Ham.

Atkinson previously served as the Nets head coach between 2016 and ’20. He played an integral role in helping the franchise get back to the postseason after a short rebuild. After his stint with the Nets, Atkinson spent a year with the Clippers as an assistant before moving to the Warriors as an assistant.

The Hornets finished last season, 43–39, and the franchise missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Former coach James Borrego was fired in April after four years with the team.

