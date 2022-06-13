As NBA pundits continue to wrestle with Steph Curry and where he should be mentioned amongst the pantheon of basketball greats, former Heat star Dwyane Wade made it very clear where Curry stacks up in his mind.

Curry, who has made more three-pointers than any player who has ever suited up in the NBA, has been widely regarded as the greatest pure shooter to ever play the game. But does that mean Curry should be mentioned in the league’s top four players ever?

Dwyane Wade thinks so.

“Expanding the Mount Rushmore and making room for this bad MFer is the only conversation that should be going around about Stephen Wardell Curry. Sincerely, Dwyane Wade,” Wade wrote in an Instagram comment over the weekend.

If Curry isn’t fourth on the list, he should be no worse than fifth according to Wade.

Some in the NBA media believe that Kevin Durant should receive more credit than Curry for two of the titles he helped the Warriors guard win when he was a member of the Warriors.

Without a NBA Finals MVP to his name, Curry is still missing one piece of hardware that would solidify his place amongst the greats. If he continues playing as he has in the championship series, he’ll surely capture the award if the Warriors beat the Celtics to win the NBA title.

