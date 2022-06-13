Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Russell Wilson, Anthony Davis and Arch Manning on Today's SI Feed
Russell Wilson, Anthony Davis and Arch Manning on Today's SI Feed

Dwyane Wade Names Steph Curry to His NBA Mount Rushmore

As NBA pundits continue to wrestle with Steph Curry and where he should be mentioned amongst the pantheon of basketball greats, former Heat star Dwyane Wade made it very clear where Curry stacks up in his mind.

Curry, who has made more three-pointers than any player who has ever suited up in the NBA, has been widely regarded as the greatest pure shooter to ever play the game. But does that mean Curry should be mentioned in the league’s top four players ever?

Dwyane Wade thinks so.

“Expanding the Mount Rushmore and making room for this bad MFer is the only conversation that should be going around about Stephen Wardell Curry. Sincerely, Dwyane Wade,” Wade wrote in an Instagram comment over the weekend.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

If Curry isn’t fourth on the list, he should be no worse than fifth according to Wade.

Some in the NBA media believe that Kevin Durant should receive more credit than Curry for two of the titles he helped the Warriors guard win when he was a member of the Warriors.

Without a NBA Finals MVP to his name, Curry is still missing one piece of hardware that would solidify his place amongst the greats. If he continues playing as he has in the championship series, he’ll surely capture the award if the Warriors beat the Celtics to win the NBA title.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors 

FuboTV
Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Ronny Deila leaves NYCFC
Soccer

NYCFC Manager Leaves MLS Cup Champion for Standard Liege

Ronny Deila is headed back to Europe, with Nick Cushing taking his place in the interim.

By Associated Press
Marcelo is leaving Real Madrid
Soccer

Marcelo Bids Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid After 16 Years

Marcelo has said he plans to play another couple of years before retiring, then wants to somehow remain involved with Madrid.

By Associated Press
Saints coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Had $100 Million Offer Ready for Sean Payton

Miami was reportedly prepared to offer a historic deal to the retired New Orleans coach.

By Zach Koons
Giorgio Chiellini signs with LAFC
Soccer

LAFC Confirms Signing of Italy, Juventus Great Chiellini

After 17 years with Juventus, Chiellini is coming to MLS.

By Associated Press
Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Shaq Says Steph Curry Is Already a Top 10 All-Time NBA Great

If the Warriors star were to win his fourth NBA title, he’d tie O’Neal in championships.

By Joseph Salvador
pirates hat
Play
MLB

Older Brother of Ohio State Football Star Called Up to MLB

Canaan Smith-Njigba is headed to The Show after more than five years in the minors.

By Nick Selbe
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samule runs away from a Rams defender.
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Deebo Samuel

Fewer carries and the presence of dual-threat QB Trey Lance will make it very hard for the 49ers receiver to match his 2021 numbers.

By Michael Fabiano
Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) dunks the ball in the second quarter of a game against the Kings.
Play
NBA

Report: Nuggets Trade JaMychal Green to Thunder Before Draft

Denver will acquire another first-round pick in the deal.

By Zach Koons