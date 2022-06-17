In the heat of the NBA Finals, Warriors forward Draymond Green drew plenty of ire from Boston players and fans alike.

During the series, Jaylen Brown said of Green’s on-court presence: “Everybody needs to come out and do [their] job. We're here to play basketball. So, don't get caught up in all the antics and stuff like that. Just come out and play."

But after the Warriors locked up their fourth NBA title since 2015 on Thursday night, there was nothing but respect between Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Green.

As the Warriors celebrated, Green and Tatum shared an emotional moment on the TD Garden floor:

While details of the exchange were not immediately known, Green appears to say at the end, “I’ll see you soon.”

