The Warriors received a plethora of congratulations messages after winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years, following their Game 6 victory over the Celtics on Thursday. Even, the President of the United States weighed in with some touching words.

President Joe Biden sent out a tweet Friday, congratulating Golden State and Finals MVP Stephen Curry on a job well done. He also extended an official invitation to the team to join him for a celebration at the White House.

“Congrats to the Golden State Warriors on yet another NBA title and to Finals MVP Stephen Curry for another legendary performance. Grit. Heart. Strength in numbers. That’s America,” Biden wrote. “See you at the White House.”

Biden wasn’t the only leader that’s come through the Oval Office to congratulate the Warriors on their victory. Curry revealed that he got a phone call from former President Barack Obama after Golden State closed out Game 6 on the road in Boston.

“To get a call from him and be able to hear his sense of pride and congratulations meant the world. It’s all kind of surreal,” Curry said of the call, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

This year won’t mark the first time that coach Steve Kerr and many members of the Warriors roster have been to the White House to celebrate. Golden State’s star trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will return once again after meeting with Obama after a victory in the 2015 NBA Finals.

After winning titles in 2017 and 2018, the Curry-led Warriors will now return to the White House as four-time champs and one of the NBA’s all-time great dynasties.

