Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Pistons Trade Jerami Grant to Blazers for 2025 First-Round Pick, per Report

The Pistons are trading forward Jerami Grant to the Trail Blazers in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The pick was originally the Bucks’s first rounder and will be protected for picks Nos. 1-4.

The two teams will also swap second-round picks this year, meaning the Pistons now own pick No. 36 in the draft, while Portland holds pick No. 46. Finally, Detroit also acquires a second-round pick in 2025 and one of Portland’s second-round picks in 2026.

With this deal, the Pistons will get a $21 million trade exception in the process, and they will have $43 million in cap space entering the offseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Grant signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Detroit in the 2020 offseason after bouncing around between three teams in the previous seven years. He proceeded to have two breakout seasons with the Pistons, averaging a career high 22.3 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign and 20.9 over the last two seasons.

With the deal, Portland adds Grant as it tries to build a team around point guard Damian Lillard that can get back to playoff contention.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Tony Siragusa on the sidelines for a Broncos game broadcasted on Fox.
NFL

Ravens Release Statements After Death of Former DT Tony Siragusa

The organization mourned the loss of the 2000 Super Bowl champion.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) smiles after scoring against the Bulls during the first half at United Center.
Extra Mustard

KD Reacts to 2007 Clip of Colin Cowherd’s Draft Opinion

In the clip, Cowherd makes fun of Durant’s bench press and praises Greg Oden.

By Joseph Salvador
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks (3) bumps helmets with Peyton Graham (20) and Blake Robertson (26) celebrating his three run homer in the first inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game.
College

Oklahoma Eliminates Texas A&M From CWS, Advances to Finals

The Sooners will play for their first national championship since 1994.

By Associated Press
Former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa was a veteran of 12 NFL seasons.
Play
NFL

NFL World Pays Tribute to the Late Tony Siragusa

The beloved defensive tackle played in the NFL for 12 years before having a 12-year broadcast career.

By Madison Williams
A Patriots helmet on the ground.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Patriots Throwback Uniform Announcement

NFL fans were very excited about the return of New England's red throwback uniforms.

By Wilton Jackson
Mel Tucker addresses reporters at a Michigan State press conference.
College Football

Detroit Free Press Sues Michigan State Over Mel Tucker Contract Information

Michigan State is accused of a state open records law violation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 10, 2016; Bristol, TN, USA; Speedway Motorsports Inc. president and coo Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports, Inc. owner and ceo Bruton Smith before the game at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith Dies at 95

Speedway Motorsports announced that its founder died of ’natural causes’ on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Snyder’s Send Letter to Commanders Organization After Hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform announced its intentions to subpoena Dan Snyder after he refused to testify.

By Joseph Salvador