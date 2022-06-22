Pistons Trade Jerami Grant to Blazers for 2025 First-Round Pick, per Report

The Pistons are trading forward Jerami Grant to the Trail Blazers in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The pick was originally the Bucks’s first rounder and will be protected for picks Nos. 1-4.

The two teams will also swap second-round picks this year, meaning the Pistons now own pick No. 36 in the draft, while Portland holds pick No. 46. Finally, Detroit also acquires a second-round pick in 2025 and one of Portland’s second-round picks in 2026.

With this deal, the Pistons will get a $21 million trade exception in the process, and they will have $43 million in cap space entering the offseason.

Grant signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Detroit in the 2020 offseason after bouncing around between three teams in the previous seven years. He proceeded to have two breakout seasons with the Pistons, averaging a career high 22.3 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign and 20.9 over the last two seasons.

With the deal, Portland adds Grant as it tries to build a team around point guard Damian Lillard that can get back to playoff contention.

