NBA
Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

Sources: Warriors Seeking to Trade No. 28 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Warriors are seeking to trade their No. 28 pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

Currently, Golden State is projected to potentially take Milwaukee forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the pick. 

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, trading the pick would make since considering the Warriors “hefty payroll” and the team’s need to implement James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the rotation next season.

The Warriors are five days removed from winning this year’s NBA championship, which was followed by an epic championship parade. However, if Golden State aims to go after another title with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson as the core, how the franchise handles and operates its three young players in Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody plays a role in its aspiration for another championship.

The NBA draft takes place on ESPN and ABC on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Breaking
