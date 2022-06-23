Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Malika Andrews Will Make History at the NBA Draft Tonight

ESPN anchor Malika Andrews will make history on Thursday night as the first woman to ever host the NBA draft.

In an announcement from ESPN’s PR Twitter account in May, Andrews expressed her excitement for the opportunity.

“I am so excited to be the host of the 2022 NBA draft,” Andrews said.

“It’s really kind of beyond words. We just finished the draft lottery, and I feel like that was great training, maybe, hopefully for the draft. But at the end of the day, I know I have a great team behind me.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Andrews, 27, is a rising star in the sports media business, who made her first appearance as a reporter for ESPN in 2020. Since then, it’s been a quick ascent, as she’s become the network’s lead NBA anchor.

Andrews will be joined on Thursday night’s telecast by college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins, basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski and basketball analyst Bobby Marks.

The telecast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots the ball during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Betting

NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds Dramatically Swing

Both Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero have been the betting favorites to be the No. 1 pick in the 24 hours leading into Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft.

By Kyle Wood
Former Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson speaks with the media.
NFL

Family of Jaylon Ferguson Releases Statement on His Death

The former Ravens linebacker died Tuesday night at 26 years old.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond-green-scott-van-pelt
Extra Mustard

Scott Van Pelt on Odd ‘New Media vs. Media’ Exchange With Draymond Green

He explains what he was thinking during an awkward interview with the Warriors star.

By Jimmy Traina
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Announces Commitment to Texas

He is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

By Joseph Salvador
The FIFA 2022 World Cup official ball
Soccer

FIFA Expands World Cup Rosters From 23 to 26

Along with adding three more players to the squad, the 2022 World Cup will also allow for five substitutions per game.

By Andrew Gastelum
Victor-Wembanyama-2023-nba-draft-prospect
Play
Betting

Odds Reveal 2023 NBA Draft Suitors for No. 1 Prospect Victor Wembanyama

SI Sportsbook has the Magic, Thunder, Rockets and Kings as the top suitors for 2023 No. 1 prospect Victor Wembanyama. Plus, other top prospects to know for 2023.

By Kyle Wood
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) walks during the Golden State championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Shakes Off Awkward Moment With Fan During Warriors Parade

The four-time champ leaned out of range when a woman tried to kiss him during the championship celebration.

By Joseph Salvador
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) to end the seventh inning of the game at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Adds to Ruthian Legend With Singular Back-to-Back Feat

The Angels star added to his legacy with an achievement that has never been accomplished.

By Thomas Neumann