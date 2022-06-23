Skip to main content
NBA

Durant Hasn’t Told Nets He’ll Request Trade If Irving Leaves, per Report

With rumors that Nets guard Kyrie Irving could leave this offseason, conversation has sparked around the future of Brooklyn co-star Kevin Durant’s future if Irving is traded.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski clarified Durant’s intentions while speaking on the network ahead of the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.

“I’m told that Kevin Durant has not told the Nets that if Kyrie Irving leaves, that means he’s going to ask for a trade,” Wojnarowski said.

Rumors previously circulated that Durant would leave Brooklyn if his star teammate did, too, but per Wojnarowski, that is not the case.

The ESPN analyst went on to say that Durant is reportedly more focused on what a “reconfigured Nets team” will look like if Irving is traded and look at how Brooklyn can rebuild into a championship contender.

Additionally, the Nets and Durant are reportedly in discussions with each other to figure out what would be best for the team moving forward.

Durant still has four years left on his contract with Brooklyn after he signed a four-year, $194,219,320 extension last August.

