Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers. The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Sham Charania.

Pippen confirmed the signing early Friday morning.

With the two-way contract, Pippen Jr. will likely be assigned to the Lakers’ G League team for the majority of the 2022–23 season. This will give the 21-year-old time to improve his skills before potentially joining the Lakers in the NBA.

The Lakers only had one draft selection in the first two rounds on Thursday night, choosing Michigan State guard Max Christie. The team signed Pippen Jr. and Syracuse’s Cole Swider later in the night to two-way contracts.

Pippen Jr. played three seasons at Vanderbilt, finishing with a career average of 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Last season, the guard led the SEC in scoring with 20.4 points per game, a league that featured a number of impressive players including No. 3 pick Jabari Smith.

Pippen Jr. helped lead the Commodores to a 19–17 record this last season, the program’s highest win total since the 2015–16 season.

He earned All-SEC honors twice during his career at Vanderbilt, along with earning SEC All-Freshman honors back in the 2019–20 season.

