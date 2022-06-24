Skip to main content
NBA
2022 NBA Draft 1st Round: Paolo Banchero Goes #1, Followed By Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith
2022 NBA Draft 1st Round: Paolo Banchero Goes #1, Followed By Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith

Complete List of Every Pick in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft tipped off on Thursday, June 23, as the top NBA prospects of the year prepare to learn where they will play for the start of their professional careers.

Paolo Banchero was this year’s first overall pick by the Orlando Magic. 

There are only 58 total picks in the first two rounds of the NBA draft instead of 60 this year. The two missing picks are due to tampering violations committed by the Bucks and the Heat, which cost them their second-round picks.

Here’s a list of all the first round picks from the 2022 draft:

Round 1:
1. Magic: Paolo Banchero
2. Thunder: Chet Holmgren
3. Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr.
4. Kings: Keegan Murray
5. Pistons: Jaden Ivey
6. Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin
7. Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe
8. Pelicans (from Lakers): Dyson Daniels
9. Spurs: Jeremy Sochan
10. Wizards: Johnny Davis
11. Thunder (from Knicks): Ousmane Dieng
12. Thunder (from Clippers): Jalen Williams
13. Pistons (from Hornets): Jalen Duren
14. Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji
15. Hornets (from Pelicans): Mark Williams
16. Hawks: AJ Griffin
17. Rockets (from Nets): Tari Eason
18. Bulls: Dalen Terry
19. Grizzlies (from Timberwolves): Jake LaRavia
20. Spurs (from Raptors): Malaki Branham
21. Nuggets: Christian Braun
22. Timberwolves (from Grizzlies): Walker Kessler
23. Grizzlies (from 76ers): David Roddy
24. Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp
25. Spurs (from Celtics): Blake Wesley
26. Timberwolves (from Mavericks): Wendell Moore Jr.
27. Heat: Nikola Jović
28. Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.
29. Rockets (from Grizzlies): TyTy Washington Jr.
30. Nuggets (from Suns): Peyton Watson

