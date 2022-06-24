The 2022 NBA draft tipped off on Thursday, June 23, as the top NBA prospects of the year prepare to learn where they will play for the start of their professional careers.

Paolo Banchero was this year’s first overall pick by the Orlando Magic.

There are only 58 total picks in the first two rounds of the NBA draft instead of 60 this year. The two missing picks are due to tampering violations committed by the Bucks and the Heat, which cost them their second-round picks.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Here’s a list of all the first round picks from the 2022 draft:

Round 1:

1. Magic: Paolo Banchero

2. Thunder: Chet Holmgren

3. Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr.

4. Kings: Keegan Murray

5. Pistons: Jaden Ivey

6. Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin

7. Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe

8. Pelicans (from Lakers): Dyson Daniels

9. Spurs: Jeremy Sochan

10. Wizards: Johnny Davis

11. Thunder (from Knicks): Ousmane Dieng

12. Thunder (from Clippers): Jalen Williams

13. Pistons (from Hornets): Jalen Duren

14. Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji

15. Hornets (from Pelicans): Mark Williams

16. Hawks: AJ Griffin

17. Rockets (from Nets): Tari Eason

18. Bulls: Dalen Terry

19. Grizzlies (from Timberwolves): Jake LaRavia

20. Spurs (from Raptors): Malaki Branham

21. Nuggets: Christian Braun

22. Timberwolves (from Grizzlies): Walker Kessler

23. Grizzlies (from 76ers): David Roddy

24. Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp

25. Spurs (from Celtics): Blake Wesley

26. Timberwolves (from Mavericks): Wendell Moore Jr.

27. Heat: Nikola Jović

28. Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

29. Rockets (from Grizzlies): TyTy Washington Jr.

30. Nuggets (from Suns): Peyton Watson

More NBA Coverage: