Former Duke forward Paolo Banchero was selected No. 1 by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Following the announcement, ABC showed the 19-year-old a message from his former coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

“Paolo, congratulations, I’m so happy for you and your family and the commitment you’ve made,” Coach K said in a prerecorded video. “You are I think the most versatile player in the draft, you can play anywhere on the court and you’re a winner. You’re going to help tremendously and have a terrific NBA career.”

The newly drafted Magic forward was grateful for the message his former coach gave him as he heads into a new chapter of his life in the NBA.

“He really taught me how to really be a man, just being away from home, being so far from home, he was there for me,” Banchero said. “Whether it was criticizing telling me when I was messing up, or complimenting me letting me know what I was doing well, he was always there. He’s the greatest coach I ever had.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Banchero became the fifth Duke player in history to go No. 1 in the draft, and the first since Zion Williamson in 2019. The others include Art Heyman (1963), Elton Brand (1999) and Kyrie Irving (2011).

In his one year at Duke, Banchero helped the Blue Devils to a 32–7 (16–4) record and a Final Four run at the NCAA tournament. It was Coach K’s final year as coach after 42 years at Duke.

More Basketball Coverage:

For more Duke coverage, go to Blue Devil Country.