The Best Potential Kevin Durant Trade Packages

A Kevin Durant-sized wrecking ball has crashed through free agency. Durant requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Durant’s trade wish comes in the wake of Kyrie Irving opting into the final year of his contract with Brooklyn, though Irving’s name is expected to be on the trade block now as well. Durant, who will be 34 by the start of the season, is signed through 2026 with no player options on his current deal. The two-time Finals MVP averaged 29.9 points per game in 2022. Among the teams on his preferred list of destinations are the Suns and the Heat, according to multiple reports. Here are five Durant trades we would like to see happen.

Lakers

Los Angeles receives: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Nets receive: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

Let’s get weird! Another option for this trade is to deal Davis (and the picks) for Durant straight up. But there’s no scenario (in my opinion) in which the Nets keep Irving around after trading KD. And Kyrie’s value will be low, because of his mercurial nature, short contract and Brooklyn’s desperation to get rid of him. The Lakers do this deal because Durant is better than AD and LeBron is desperate to win now. (Irving is also an upgrade over Westbrook if he actually plays.) In this package, the Nets still get to build around a 29-year-old star who has top-10 player potential. A Davis-Ben Simmons frontcourt actually makes sense on paper, too. As for Russ, he can be bought out or used in another trade, giving Brooklyn a little bit of cap flexibility headed into next summer. A Lakers deal is ultimately more realistic if it’s an AD-for-KD swap, and it’s absolutely something Los Angeles should consider if the goal is to maximize the end of LeBron’s career. – R.N.

Suns

Phoenix receives: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, 2024 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, probably some swaps

This one is actually tricky to pull off because of salary rules regarding the hard cap and base-year compensation stuff involving sign-and-trades. It’s complicated, but this trade is still feasible if the Nets are able to make other moves beforehand (like trading Kyrie and taking less money back). And this is my favorite deal that could be on the board for Brooklyn. It’s a no-brainer for Phoenix, which seemingly doesn’t want Ayton back, and probably becomes the title favorite with Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

In Ayton and Bridges, the Nets can acquire a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old whose best basketball will be ahead of them. Both are incredibly talented, and both actually fit around Ben Simmons too—if Brooklyn decides to keep him. Ayton, Bridges and Simmons are likely a perennial playoff team, and theoretically (extra emphasis there) they all have room to grow into even better players. Vets such as Joe Harris and Seth Curry would also complement these players nicely, or could be moved for more picks or other younger players. This trade allows the Nets to remain competitive now, while also building for the future with a new, up-and-coming core. – R.N.

Raptors

Toronto receives: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2029 first-round pick

The sequel to the Kawhi Leonard trade. This one really illustrates how difficult it is to gauge Durant’s value. Would the Nets demand Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes? This conversation comes down to how Brooklyn sees Barnes’s potential. It’s possible he’s on his way to being the leader on a great team, in which case this deal gives the Nets a budding star to build around, rotation pieces who fit in nicely with the current group, and draft capital that comes after Durant’s contract expires. In Toronto’s case, Masai Ujiri would have a tantalizing core of Siakam, Durant and Fred VanVleet, though the roster would need to be filled out pretty aggressively because the depth would be minimal. The Raptors are obviously no stranger to big swings, and they were already a frisky bunch when healthy last year. Putting Durant on a long, athletic team with shooters would undeniably be fun to watch. – R.N.

Pelicans

New Orleans receives: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2024 and Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2027

This is the first phone call Sean Marks should make. His target is a 21-year-old freight train who has “face of the NBA” as his ceiling. There’s understandable concern about Williamson’s health. He just missed the entire 2021-22 regular season and lower-body injuries may be a regular issue going forward, given how unprecedented he is, physically. But if Brooklyn is willing to make that gamble (and take back two first-round picks for their trouble), the upside is humongous. Zion was historically unstoppable two seasons ago. Surround him with shooters (like Seth Curry and Joe Harris) and things could get scary. (Ben Simmons and Zion would be an intriguing frontcourt combination. Neither has an outside shot but their brilliant court vision and physicality has the potential to make those shortcomings irrelevant.)

If you’re the Pelicans: Congratulations! You might have the most unstoppable mid-range offense in NBA history. Durant, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram is an absolute nightmare to slow down. And there are still several first-round picks to move for a team that would suddenly find itself in win-now mode—which is what David Griffin knows all about, having shepherded LeBron’s final years in Cleveland. – M.P.

Grizzlies

Memphis receives: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Xavier Tillman, their own unprotected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus a top-four protected first via Golden State in 2024.

If you’re the Grizzlies, there’s no reason to sit on the accelerator and blow up a team that appears to be on a steady march towards perennial title contention. But 1) Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, and 2) Kevin Durant is involved. Put him next to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, hope at least one young wing on this roster pops and go win the championship.

Brooklyn can almost definitely get a more attractive offer than this. But if interested in staying competitive right now while restocking a cupboard that was ravaged by the James Harden trade, here are three solid-to-potentially-great players and three picks that shouldn’t be sneezed at. – M.P.

