NBA Free Agency Blog: Tracking the Latest Rumors, Signings

Stay up to date with all of the latest free-agent buzz.

Free agency has taken center stage in the NBA with the Finals and 2022 draft now in the rearview mirror.

This year’s free agency may not feature a slate of blockbuster deals, but as usual, there should still be plenty of intrigue in the coming days. Will Deandre Ayton leave the desert? Are Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine staying put? Golden State is currently enjoying its victory tour, but even the champions have some important business on the docket. There is never a true offseason in the NBA. The next week should serve as a perfect illustration.

Stay up to date with all of the latest free-agent rumors and signings below:

Thursday, 1:50 p.m. ET – Durant Requests Trade

The drama in Brooklyn reached a new level Thursday afternoon as Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant’s request comes three days after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season. Brooklyn was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, and rumors quickly began to swirl regarding Irving and Durant’s future with the franchise. Irving reportedly explored sign-and-trade scenarios with various teams before deciding to opt-in, though it’s currently unclear whether Irving or Durant will be in Brooklyn next season.

Thursday, 1:30 p.m. ET – Mavericks’ Have Limit on Brunson Price

Jalen Brunson increasingly appears to be New York bound. The Knicks’ offer for the point guard could exceed $110 million, a price Dallas may not be willing to match, per The Athletic’s Tim Cato.

Dallas opted to not offer Brunson a contract extension before last season, a deal that would have paid Brunson $55 million over four years. The Villanova product then responded with a career year as he averaged 16.3 points per game on 37.3% from three. The breakout season is likely to end his Dallas tenure as Madison Square Garden now awaits. – Michael Shapiro

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. ET – Growing Market for Tucker

P.J. Tucker is not expected to return to Miami next season, according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer. A number of teams are reportedly expected to compete for Tucker’s services, including Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Chicago and Philadelphia. The 76ers have been linked to Tucker in recent weeks, where he could reunite with former Rockets teammate James Harden.

Thursday, 10 a.m. ET – Suitors Emerging for Bamba?

Mo Bamba could become one of the more intriguing players on the free-agent market after the Magic chose to not tender him the qualifying offer. The 7’0” center has a number of potential suitors, including the Lakers and Raptors, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. – Michael Shapiro

Bamba, 24, has logged an inconsistent four NBA seasons after being selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. But there is still some offensive upside evident for Bamba, who shot 38.1% from three last season. – Michael Shapiro

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. ET – ‘Limited’ Market for Ayton

Suns center Deandre Ayton does not have a clear suitor as free agency approaches, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

The Suns are reportedly expected to match any offer sheet that comes in for Ayton in free agency, though it’s likely that move precipitates a sign-and-trade. Where will Ayton land? That remains a mystery.

“Detroit’s interest cooled after Jalen Duren fell into the Pistons’ lap on draft night and GM Troy Weaver filled most of his free cap space with Knicks castoffs,” Mannix wrote Thursday. “Brooklyn, in need of athleticism in the frontcourt, likes Ayton and could piece together a package headlined by Joe Harris. But Ayton’s options, for now, appear limited.” – Michael Shapiro

Thursday, 9:00 a.m. ET – Walker to Enter Free Agency

Kemba Walker and the Pistons are formalizing a contract buyout Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Thursday’s buyout comes shortly after Walker was traded to Detroit by the Knicks.

Walker, 32, is a four-time All-Star, though his production waned last season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 37 appearances, and he has not played in a game since February 2022. Walker is unlikely to be viewed around the league as a viable starting option, though he should find a home as a veteran scorer and creator off the bench. – Michael Shapiro

Wednesday, 5:57 p.m. ET – Mills Becomes Free Agent

We have yet to see a superstar exodus from Brooklyn, though the Nets will have to replace one member of their backcourt in 2022-23.

Point guard Patty Mills declined his player option Wednesday evening and will now enter the free-agent market, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mills should have plenty of suitors, entering his 14th season on the heels of a 40% campaign from beyond the arc. Last year marked his career-high in minutes and games started, and Mills hit a career-best 227 triples. – Michael Shapiro

Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. – Harden Declines Option, Returning to 76ers

The James Harden experiment in Philadelphia will continue in the coming seasons. Harden declined his $47.4 million player option Wednesday, but is expected to return to the 76ers on a multi-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harden’s impending contract could clear the way for a reunion between Harden and a former Rockets teammate. Forward P.J. Tucker is expected to join Philadelphia next season, potentially earning a three-year deal worth $30 million, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. With an improved roster and an offseason of rehab, perhaps we’ll see the All-NBA version of Harden return in 2022–23.– Michael Shapiro

Wednesday, 4:24 p.m. ET – Beal Enters Free Agency

Bradley Beal is now a free agent after declining his $36.4 million option, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Beal can now either return to Washington on a five-year deal, or he can sign with another team for four years.

Beal is arguably the top player on the free-agent market, though it looks unlikely he plays outside of Washington next season. He can sign a five-year deal worth up to $248 million with the Wizards, the same franchise that drafted him in 2012. Beal averaged 23.3 points in 40 games last season, though he scored more than 30 points per game in each of the previous two seasons. A long-term commitment from Beal appears to be Washington’s first step on the path back toward playoff contention. – Michael Shapiro

Wednesday, 4:15 p.m. ET – Hawks Acquire Murray in Major Deal

The Hawks made their first major splash of the offseason Wednesday as they acquired guard Dejounte Murray in a deal with the Spurs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. San Antonio will receive a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte in the deal, as well as Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 first-round picks.

Read SI’s Rohan Nadkarni for more on the Murray deal.

Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. ET – Nuggets Land Veteran Wing

The Nuggets took a step to improving their roster around Nikola Jokic early Wednesday morning. Denver acquired veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a deal with Washington, adding point guard Ish Smith in the process, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Wizards will receive guards Will Barton and Monte Morris in the deal.

Both Barton and Morris earned rotational minutes for Denver last year, though Pope provides a size upgrade on the wing as well as championship experience from his time with the Lakers. Pope finished last season averaging 13.2 points per game on 39% from three. – Michael Shapiro

Wednesday, 7:00 a.m. ET – Looney Expected to Return

The defending champions will return at least one key free agent in 2022-23. The Warriors are expected to bring back center Kevon Looney next season, where he could earn “approximately $10 million over a multi-year deal,” per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

While Looney is a near-guarantee to return, the same can’t be said for Golden State guard Gary Payton II. Rival teams could potentially land Payton via the full mid-level exemption, though another year with the Warriors is still very much in play. – Michael Shapiro

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Free Agency: Latest Buzz and Intel Around the League

• Who Wins the Dejounte Murray Trade?

• Seven Burning Free Agency Questions