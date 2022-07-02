Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Tweets a Thank You in Wake of His Trade to the Jazz

As part of the Rudy Gobert trade, the Timberwolves are sending guard Patrick Beverley to the Jazz as one of the many players going back.

After the deal was reported, Beverly went to social media to thank Minnesota’s fans and organization for last year.

Beverley only played one season with the Timberwolves, but he certainly made his mark for the team. In Minnesota’s run to becoming the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 58 games.

In the play-in tournament, Beverley made waves for his actions and comments after beating the Clippers, his former team, leading to a fine from the NBA. His attitude and physical defense helped Minnesota make the playoffs for only the second time since 2004.

In 10 years in the league, Beverley has now played for eight playoff teams, and seems to value himself as a playoff performer. He will try to bring that to a Jazz team that is losing one of its best player.

