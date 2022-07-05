Skip to main content
Kevin Durant, Joey Chestnut and Drew Lock on Today's SI Feed
Nets Making Moves As If Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Will Be on Team, per Report

With uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and their future with the Nets, Brooklyn appears to be set in its plan of attack for this offseason: the team is not interested in a total teardown of the roster.

At least, that’s how the Nets are operating with the rest of their personnel decisions, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Speaking as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, Charania said that Durant still wants out of Brooklyn after requesting a trade last week. But the Nets are not willing to budge on their asking price, and are prepared to retain both Durant and Irving if they are unable to secure a good enough return in a potential trade.

“They’re making moves and they’re doing things this offseason, in their mind, the preparation and operation, as if they’re bringing these two guys back next season and playing with these two guys,” Charania said. “I think they’re open in dialogue and they’re open to teams like Toronto, Phoenix, Miami making offers, but until they get that price threshold met—which I’m told is All-Star type players, a boat load of draft picks—they’re not gonna move. This is what they’re telling teams: ‘We’re not going to move Kevin Durant until the price is met.’”

Charania also said that Irving decided to opt in to his player option for next season with the understanding that Durant could eventually try to force his way out of Brooklyn, and that there were “serious concerns” throughout the organization that Durant was looking to leave.

Durant still has four years and $197.6 million left on his contract. In 55 games last season, he averaged 29.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51.8% from the field.

Daily Cover: The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler 

