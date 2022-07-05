The Timberwolves’ Big Gamble on Rudy Gobert

Lord knows it’s tempting to ponder and speculate whatever Kevin Durant’s next stop will be. The oversized domino hasn’t tumbled yet, like the entire NBA seems to be waiting on it to do. But that’s given us plenty of time to hear the array of possibilities that might lie ahead for one of the greatest players of his generation. Phoenix. Miami. Toronto. Perhaps even Golden State, which would be even more surprising this time around than it was the last time.

Since we have no idea when Durant might be traded, or even when Kyrie Irving might be dealt, perhaps it makes more sense to talk about the last blockbuster that did go down.

That, of course, would be the one in which the Timberwolves essentially gave up five first-round picks—three of which are totally unprotected—a pick swap and three high-level rotation players in the deal for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Much like we saw with the Hawks’ deal for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, it was certainly a haul that the club sent over to get its man, perhaps even more so in Minnesota’s case. There were two immediate apparent similarities in those massive trades. First, both the Hawks and Timberwolves spent big to double up on the position their best players already inhabit. Secondly, they may have given us a new, enhanced indication of how hungry NBA teams might go about spending on credit. Put another way: It’s one thing to send over a boatload of picks, but it’s far riskier to throw them to another franchise with no protections at all. But it’s also a way to sweeten an offer beyond what another club might be willing to put on the table. (Perhaps it spared Minnesota having to deal someone like Jaden McDaniels to get it done.)

The Jazz received a massive haul after sending Gobert to the Timberwolves. Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports

Still, I can be honest in saying that my first thought as the deal landed was, Damn, if this is what it takes to get Gobert, what on earth is someone going to sacrifice for Durant? (My second thought was: The Wolves did at least present this offer to Brooklyn to see what the Nets would say, right? And it turns out they did reportedly have talks.) Aside from loosening protections even more, a team can’t really throw that many more picks into the fray. The only real thing the Nets could ask for more of is talent, presumably meaning a bonafide young star, along with a youngster or two that has star potential and the aforementioned haul of picks.

In any case: the Timberwolves’ gamble is a fascinating one. It could undoubtedly lift them into contention to win the Western Conference, yet at the same time, no one would argue it makes them the likeliest or even second- or third-likeliest to reach the Finals in the next year or two. That trajectory could change with time, obviously. Budding star Anthony Edwards won’t be old enough to legally drink for another month from now, and Karl-Anthony Towns turns 27 this fall. Prior to executive Tim Connelly’s recent arrival, the Wolves finished seventh, 13th and 10th, respectively, in the league in offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency and net rating—numbers that historically have signaled a team that’s on the brink of true contention.

The calculus has shifted now, though. Aside from shuffling the deck by sending out key players in Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota has gone against the grain in an enormous way.

Two years from now, once Towns’s supermax extension kicks in, he and the 30-year-old Gobert will be making almost $94 million a year by themselves. Almost nine figures per season devoted to two men who, generally speaking, both play the center position. That doesn’t even factor in Edwards, who is well on his way to earning a max contract, too.

It’s often said that Gobert by himself—his shot blocking, his shot deterrence—is a top-10 defense. Just add water. That was the case this past regular season, even as Utah’s perimeter defenders resembled Swiss cheese most nights. But as we’ve seen a couple times now in the postseason, for how otherworldly Gobert is at protecting the paint, he can only do so much at times when a guard gets a full head of steam toward the basket and has a stretch big or open teammate in the corner. The Clippers utilized small ball to perfection in 2021, and then Jalen Brunson and the Mavs proceeded to spread the Jazz out, too, with Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans wreaking havoc as beneficiaries of repeated drive-and-kick opportunities.

And it raises the question: How would the Wolves, with Towns at power forward and Gobert at center, look against elite teams that vie to go small against them? Teams like the Warriors, the full-strength Clippers, the Celtics? The Giannis-at-the-five Bucks? A club like the Suns, should they land Durant? Would Minnesota be able to keep up the pace defensively in those sorts of matchups?

There’s also the somewhat fair question of whether the offense would always hum with a pairing like that. Some have critiqued the thought process to trade for Gobert, saying spacing will be an issue. I don’t know that I buy that, necessarily. Towns is a fantastic perimeter shooter for a big, and Gobert is a great screener and vertical spacer, along with being good on the offensive glass. The bigger challenge, I think, could be something I witnessed during my time covering the Knicks for The Wall Street Journal. Specifically, those New York rosters that trotted out both Amar’e Stoudemire and Tyson Chandler—completely different players with very different skill sets. Stoudemire was one of the most accurate long-two shooters in the league; Chandler was an ever-present lob threat. But the similarity they shared was that each player was totally used to being a roll man. And, by definition, when they played together in New York, one of them generally had to play away from the ball when a set began.

That becomes my question here. Does Towns end up being underutilized in his minutes with Gobert for the same reason, or can the Timberwolves find a fix? (Another question: will Towns be able to punish the smaller defenders who will have to guard him now? He often looks uncomfortable or overly eager trying to back down smaller guards, and picks up offensive fouls, like he did repeatedly in the play-in game and in the first round versus Memphis.) Will Gobert assume the dunker spot when Towns is serving as the roll man on screens? If not, where will Gobert be, and will the defense really even have to pay attention to him?

Assuming he’s back D’Angelo Russell will have a lot of responsibility in sussing everything out to keep the offense flowing, as will Chris Finch and the Wolves’ coaching staff. But they absolutely have the talent to be a 55-win team in the regular season. The bigger question is whether their new alignment—and the highly unusual nature of it in today’s NBA—is destined to come up short repeatedly in the postseason. And if it does, Connelly and the Wolves may come to regret the steep, steep price they paid to go bigger in a league that’s gotten smaller and more athletic.

Meat and potatoes: Good reads from SI and elsewhere this past week

Brittney Griner said she fears being detained indefinitely in Russia. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

I’ve mentioned and linked to stories about her several times in recent weeks, but want to lead with it here. Yesterday, WNBA star Brittney Griner—who’s now been held for 139 days in Russia—penned a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden, in which she said she fears being detained indefinitely in Russia.

This all stands out to me a lot, because a couple months ago, as details of Griner’s detainment first trickled out, we all heard that folks in her circle preferred to keep relatively quiet concerning the ordeal, worrying that too much noise would make the scenario worse.

For Griner to personally plead for help from the president strikes a much different tone. It’s desperate, and given the situation—one where Russia may very well be holding onto her for bargaining purposes in the midst of the war with Ukraine—that desperation seems warranted.

The best, worst and in between of free agency so far

Bruce Brown is headed to Denver to team up with Nikola Jokić. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Most seamless fit: Bruce Brown, Denver

We harped on Utah’s lack of perimeter defenders earlier, but Denver didn’t have many, either.

Hell, we watched 6-foot-9 power forward Aaron Gordon try his best—and still fail—to slow down Stephen Curry during the playoffs, because the Nuggets had no one better who could realistically handle the task. Tough, tough scene.

From that standpoint, Brown, a stocky 6-foot-4 utility man, can handle tougher wing assignments when needed. But beyond that, he’ll probably be a far better fit offensively than he is on defense, even.

Brown is a fantastic cutter, which means Nikola Jokić will probably get him the ball through telepathy several times this season. He has a career usage rate of about 15%, which should work perfectly with a group expecting to have Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back alongside the two-time reigning MVP—a trio that will certainly launch its fair share of attempts.

He was obviously used to that role when serving as a safety valve for Durant and Irving last season, and at two years and just $13 million, it’s hard to imagine how the Nuggets could have spent that money any better. (They also landed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to help on defense, though it cost them impressive backup guard Monte Morris and swingman Will Barton.) The statement becomes even more true if he can replicate last year’s three-point shooting numbers, which marked a career-best for him.

Least seamless fit: DeAndre Jordan, Denver

Speaking of how the Nuggets spent their money … why did they make a point to come to terms with DeAndre Jordan so damn quickly?

Like, we all watched Milwaukee get in trouble two years ago for seemingly having aspects of the Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade worked out in advance of free agency beginning. We saw the Bulls and Heat get slapped on the wrist for tampering with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively. We all saw the potential for those accusations to get thrown around as it relates to Brunson, given how long the rumors concerning the Knicks’ offer had been floating around.

In that same vein: On June 30, at exactly 6 p.m. Eastern time—the very minute free agency began—newsbreaker Shams Charania tweeted: “Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell The Athletic.”

I don’t know whether I’m more confused by how Jordan was a first-possible-minute signing in the year 2022, or by the fact that they signed him at all, given that DeMarcus Cousins—the same Cousins who has positive history with Nuggets coach Michael Malone, and performed well with Denver last season—could have been re-signed on the cheap. (Hell, he presumably still can be.) He strikes me as a far superior player to Jordan at this point.

It remains to be seen whether the almost 34-year-old Jordan would actually have a place in the rotation. But again: you generally aren’t signing guys to begin free agency that you have no intention of playing. Which is why it was such a strange step.

Biggest improvement: Boston Celtics

Maybe this needs a bit of a qualifier, since I could imagine some might really like the Blazers’ or Sixers’ set of moves most. Yet among the heavyweights, it’d be challenging to argue that anyone’s taken a bigger step forward than the defending Eastern Conference champs have.

Adding a shooter like Danilo Gallinari, who canned almost 46% of his wide-open triples last season, was a win on its own. But coming off an NBA Finals in which they turned the ball over like there was no tomorrow, the Celtics seemed like they could benefit from one more good, solid ballhandler and playmaker.

Enter Malcolm Brogdon, someone who instantly addresses that shortcoming while also being a big, switchable defender (check), a decent outside shooter (check), a guy who can play just as well away from the ball as he can on it (check), and someone who’s a strong, even-keel presence who won’t get rattled by the stage (check).

I can’t help but think of Andre Iguodala joining the Warriors back in 2013–14 when I consider the potential impact Brogdon could have with Boston. His availability has been a bit of a question the past few years. But the team didn’t lose much depth in acquiring him, and, if he’s healthy, he should register as a near-perfect pickup for the Celtics.

The team I’m most puzzled by: Chicago Bulls

At two years and $6.6 million, I’m a fan of Chicago—one of the worst offensive-rebounding teams last season—picking up Andre Drummond. And beyond that, getting Goran Dragic at the veteran minimum is an O.K. pickup, one that frustrated Mavs fans certainly would’ve liked for themselves in the wake of losing Brunson to New York.

Still, it felt like to me that Chicago’s biggest weakness last year, aside from durability and outside shooting from role players, was a lack of capable bodies they could throw onto the league’s best players, like Giannis, Durant and LeBron. There aren’t that many guys—usually 6-foot-6 and up, with good discipline and enough brawn to avoid getting backed down—who can realistically do the job. The best defensive teams, like Boston, have an array of people who can step in, ranging from Jayson Tatum, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown to someone like Grant Williams. Then you have a team like the Bulls, who, when healthy, have Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, a pair of frisky guards who play much bigger than their heights, but also struggle to stay healthy. After them, there’s a dropoff: Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green and so on.

Tucker, who got $11 million a year from the Sixers because of the indispensable sort of defender he is come playoff time, is the type of player Chicago still needs, but hasn’t landed any of this offseason. Even if there isn’t a vast array of those guys around, the Bulls—a big-market club that led the Eastern Conference for more than half of this past regular season—don’t get an excuse when it comes to why they haven’t been able to find one yet, given how glaring a problem it generally was for them. They were too promising for too long last season to have not gotten any closer on that front. That said, with their roster full of guards, it’s fair to wonder whether someone like 22-year-old Coby White—one of the team’s best shooters—might be the odd man out and utilized to bring in a bigger, more versatile body on defense.

Barring any news, we'll be taking a summer break for a bit.