Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Brittney Griner Appeals to President Biden Amid Detention in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, has written a letter to president Joe Biden directly appealing for his assistance in procuring her release.

Excerpts of her emotional message to the president were shared via Twitter on Monday by ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Griner wrote, “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

The 31-year-old Mercury center has been held in Russian custody since Feb. 17, when Russian officials claimed they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage upon arrival at a Moscow-area airport. The U.S. government contends she is being wrongfully detained. Griner has played in Russia, where salaries greatly exceed those in the WNBA, for many years during the WNBA offseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Given the timing of the letter on Independence Day, Griner mentioned her father's military service.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father, who is a Vietnam War veteran," Griner wrote. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day, because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

Griner's trial began Friday, four days after her detention was extended by six months by Russian authorities. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

juan soto (1)
MLB

Juan Soto Avoids Damage to Calf After Undergoing MRI

The star outfielder had to leave Sunday’s game against the Marlins, and is considered day-to-day.

By Associated Press
Notre Dame players take field in South Bend for spring football practice.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Will Play the Realignment Waiting Game—Because They Can

Notre Dame has long had academic prestige, football and financial success and the autonomy of FBS independence, but will college sports’ instability affect that?

By Pat Forde
Von Miller
NFL

Bills' Von Miller Intends to Play Until Eve of 40th Birthday

Buffalo pass-rusher hopes to evoke the longevity of superstars such as Tom Brady, Bruce Smith.

By Thomas Neumann
joey chestnut (1)
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Takes Down Protestor During Hot Dog Eating Contest

En route to his 15th career win at the famous Fourth of July event, Chestnut had to contend with a protestor while chowing down.

By Nick Selbe
espn
NFL

Longtime NFL, Gambling Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies at 82

The media personality known as “Hammering Hank” passed away at his Las Vegas home.

By Nick Selbe
joey chestnut
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Finishes 63 Hot Dogs to Win 15th Nathan’s Title

The 38-year-old pulled off yet another victory—this time while wearing a walking boot.

By Associated Press
nick-kyrgios-wimbledon
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Battles Shoulder Injury, Advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

The Australian tallied 35 aces and beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets.

By Associated Press
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams dribbling the ball.
Soccer

Report: Leeds to Sign USMNT Star Tyler Adams From RB Leipzig

The 23-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder will link up with U.S. teammate Brendan Aaronson at Elland Road.

By Andrew Gastelum