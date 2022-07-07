During his latest podcast episode, Draymond Green weighed in on the latest in NBA trades and gave his take on the blockbuster deal that sent former Jazz star Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves.

Although Green said he was a fan of both Gobert and Minnesota center Karl Anthony-Towns, he finds it hard to believe the massive investment in the one position will work.

“The downside to that move, you have $450 million wrapped up in the center position,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Now you can say, ‘Alright, Karl-Anthony Towns will move to the four.’ But I still can’t view Karl-Anthony Towns as a four because fours are 6’2” in the NBA these days. I mean, I’m a center in the NBA these days.”

Green was referencing the fact that Towns signed four-year, $224 million supermax extension on July 1 while Gobert is signed to a five-year deal worth $205 million. And of course, there’s the issue of whether two centers will work in the same lineup.

Green stands at 6’6” and often plays center for the Warriors. Golden State essentially revolutionized the game with their small ball lineups and the NBA has shifted in that direction, which is why Green is hesitant that Towns would work at the power forward position.

In the trade, the Timberwolves gave up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 draftee Walker Kessler and multiple first round picks. Three unprotected first rounders (2023, ’25, ’27), a top five protected pick in ’29, and a pick swap in ’26 were reportedly included.

The T-Wolves took a big swing, now their only hope in winning is with the biggest lineup in the NBA.

