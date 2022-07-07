Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
The Utah Jazz Are Trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz Are Trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Draymond Green Doesn’t See Karl-Anthony Towns As a Power Forward

During his latest podcast episode, Draymond Green weighed in on the latest in NBA trades and gave his take on the blockbuster deal that sent former Jazz star Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves

Although Green said he was a fan of both Gobert and Minnesota center Karl Anthony-Towns, he finds it hard to believe the massive investment in the one position will work.

“The downside to that move, you have $450 million wrapped up in the center position,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Now you can say, ‘Alright, Karl-Anthony Towns will move to the four.’ But I still can’t view Karl-Anthony Towns as a four because fours are 6’2” in the NBA these days. I mean, I’m a center in the NBA these days.”

Green was referencing the fact that Towns signed four-year, $224 million supermax extension on July 1 while Gobert is signed to a five-year deal worth $205 million. And of course, there’s the issue of whether two centers will work in the same lineup.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Green stands at 6’6” and often plays center for the Warriors. Golden State essentially revolutionized the game with their small ball lineups and the NBA has shifted in that direction, which is why Green is hesitant that Towns would work at the power forward position. 

In the trade, the Timberwolves gave up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 draftee Walker Kessler and multiple first round picks. Three unprotected first rounders (2023, ’25, ’27), a top five protected pick in ’29, and a pick swap in ’26 were reportedly included. 

The T-Wolves took a big swing, now their only hope in winning is with the biggest lineup in the NBA. 

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Unbreakable Bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs 

Breaking
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

YOU MAY LIKE

Left: U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe, back, celebrates with midfielder Taylor Kornieck after Kornieck’s goal against Colombia during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Right: Mar. 8, 2022; Spring, TX, USA; USA TODAY Women of the Year honoree Simone Biles poses for a portrait while at World Champions Centre Gymnastics Training Center one Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022.
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe, Simone Biles Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Fifteen other individuals were honored at Thursday’s ceremony.

By Madison Williams
Zhou Guanyu ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Zhou Reveals How He Got Out of F1 Car After Horrifying Wreck

The Alfa Romeo driver shared how he ‘didn’t know where I was because I was upside down’ and felt something leaking, not knowing if it was him or the car.

By Madeline Coleman
John Daly drives a golf cart.
Extra Mustard

John Daly Hits Golf Ball Over Interstate 76 in Ohio, Just Because

The long-driving PGA Tour veteran is still wreaking havoc after all these years.

By Thomas Neumann
dCOVaugADAMS
NBA

Who’s Stronger Than Steven Adams?

There’s no dispute among NBA players about who the brawniest member of the league is.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury.
Play
Tennis

The One Silver Lining Behind Rafael Nadal’s Sudden Withdrawal From Wimbledon

While his run for a record 23rd major title was put on hold, as well as his Calendar Slam chase, Nadal’s decision tells us he wants to play on.

By Jon Wertheim
dusty baker
MLB

Dusty Baker’s Son, Darren, Named to MLB Future’s Game Roster

The younger Baker, who was a 10th-round pick by the Nationals in 2021, will join his father at the All-Star break in Los Angeles.

By Nick Selbe
This is a general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium from an elevated position during Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL

Man’s Body Found in Artificial Lake at SoFi Stadium

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said Wednesday, “We don’t know why he got in the water.”

By Madeline Coleman
LPGA board member Jacqueline Nickelberry
Golf

Jacqueline Nickelberry Is Building Community ​​on the Golf Course

Since joining the LPGA board in 2020, she has been committed to elevating Black women and diversifying women’s golf from the course to the boardroom.

By Danielle Bryant