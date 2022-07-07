Pelicans Guard Devonte’ Graham Faces DWI Charge in North Carolina

Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham is facing a driving while impaired charge following his arrest in Raleigh, North Carolina early Thursday morning, CCBI arrest records show.

The 27-year-old Raleigh native was arrested by State Highway Patrol at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Peace Street around 3 a.m. ET, per Wake County arrest records. Local CBS affiliate WNCN reported Graham was not listed as being in police custody as of 10:45 a.m. ET.

There are no further details known regarding his arrest at this time.

Graham, the No. 34 pick by the Hornets in 2018, is coming off his first season in New Orleans after being traded from Charlotte last August. The former Kansas star averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 76 appearances (63 starts) during the 2021–22 campaign.

