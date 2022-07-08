Editor’s note: This story contains details of mass casualty events and gun violence.

When Bradley Beal officially signed his new five-year, $251 million contract extension to remain with the Wizards on Friday, it marked a big moment in his NBA career.

Beal’s massive deal included a full no-trade clause, making him the only player in the league to have one in his current contract. He also became only the 10th player in NBA history to such a clause, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

While Beal labeled the moment as a “celebratory” one, the Washington star said he found it tough to be excited due to the current “climate of the world”.

“We have Brittney Griner still in Russia still,” Beal told reporters during the news conference. “Highland Park just lost six or seven lives. My hometown, St. Louis, from July 1 to July 5, there were 22 shootings. … This is a celebratory moment. … But it is tough when I look at my two sons right here. I have to figure out how they come up in this world that is unpredictable at this point.”

Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, recently pleaded guilty to carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil into the country. Griner’s trial, which began on July 1, is scheduled to resume on July 14. However, she must remain in custody for the duration of the trial. Late last month, her detention was also extended to Dec. 20.

In Highland Park, roughly 25 miles north of Chicago, at least six people were killed and at least 46 people were injured when a shooter opened fire on attendees at a Fourth of July parade, according to Reuters.

Then, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis, at least seven died and 19 were shot in a string of shootings from Friday to Monday. According to police, some of the victims who were killed during the violent weekend were as young as 17.

Beal, who has spent his entire career with the Wizards since the franchise drafted him No. 3 in the 2012 NBA draft, averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists per game last season. However, the three-time All-Star was limited to 40 games last season after undergoing a season-ending wrist surgery in February.