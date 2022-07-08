Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Beal Reflects on Griner’s Detention, Gun Violence in Highland Park and St. Louis

Editor’s note: This story contains details of mass casualty events and gun violence.

When Bradley Beal officially signed his new five-year, $251 million contract extension to remain with the Wizards on Friday, it marked a big moment in his NBA career.

Beal’s massive deal included a full no-trade clause, making him the only player in the league to have one in his current contract. He also became only the 10th player in NBA history to such a clause, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

While Beal labeled the moment as a “celebratory” one, the Washington star said he found it tough to be excited due to the current “climate of the world”.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We have Brittney Griner still in Russia still,” Beal told reporters during the news conference. “Highland Park just lost six or seven lives. My hometown, St. Louis, from July 1 to July 5, there were 22 shootings. … This is a celebratory moment. … But it is tough when I look at my two sons right here. I have to figure out how they come up in this world that is unpredictable at this point.”

Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, recently pleaded guilty to carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil into the country. Griner’s trial, which began on July 1, is scheduled to resume on July 14. However, she must remain in custody for the duration of the trial. Late last month, her detention was also extended to Dec. 20.

In Highland Park, roughly 25 miles north of Chicago, at least six people were killed and at least 46 people were injured when a shooter opened fire on attendees at a Fourth of July parade, according to Reuters.

Then, according to KTVI-TV in St. Louis, at least seven died and 19 were shot in a string of shootings from Friday to Monday. According to police, some of the victims who were killed during the violent weekend were as young as 17. 

Beal, who has spent his entire career with the Wizards since the franchise drafted him No. 3 in the 2012 NBA draft, averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists per game last season. However, the three-time All-Star was limited to 40 games last season after undergoing a season-ending wrist surgery in February.

Breaking
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry smokes a cigar and waves while riding in the Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Extra Mustard

Curry Doesn’t Hesitate Giving His Take on If Barkley Will Be in Top 70

The Warriors star let the world know exactly what he thought of the Hall of Famer’s chances at the American Century Championship.

By Jelani Scott
Stephen Curry shoots a practice jumper during pregame warmups.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Hits Unbelievable Shot at Celebrity Golf Championship

The NBA Finals MVP hit another long distance shot, this time on a golf course.

By Daniel Chavkin
January 23, 2013, Honolulu, HI, USA; General view of Aloha Stadium exterior, the venue will play host to the 2013 Pro Bowl on Jan 27, 2013. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Hawai’i’s Historic Aloha Stadium to Be Demolished

NFL and college football fans around the world will soon bid adieu to the famed venue.

By Jelani Scott
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant looks over his shoulder in a game.
NBA

Morant’s Supermax Grizzlies Deal Has No Player Option, per Report

The Memphis point guard showed his commitment to the team with this contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
damian-lillard-blazers-top-100
Play
NBA

Report: Lillard, Trail Blazers Agree To Massive Two-Year Extension

The six-time All-Star will remain in Portland for the foreseeable future.

By Jelani Scott
Jordan Spieth drives a ball during the 2022 US Open.
Golf

Jordan Spieth Denies Rumors He Will Leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

He is the latest golfer to affirm his commitment to the PGA Tour.

By Daniel Chavkin
Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick walks on the sideline at Notre Dame Stadium during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Virginia Cavaliers.
Play
College Football

Swarbrick: Three Factors Could Lead Irish to Conference

Notre Dame’s athletic director details three factors that could push the program to joining a conference in football.

By Wilton Jackson
Dante Moore
Play
College Football

Oregon’s New 5-Star QB Commit Reacts to Conference Speculation

Dante Moore discussed the possibility of the Ducks moving to the Big Ten or another league after announcing his commitment on Friday.

By Jelani Scott