In his first NBA action since being taken No. 1 in the 2022 draft by the Magic, Paolo Banchero showed glimpses of a bright future through two Summer League games in Las Vegas.

But, according to Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley, Banchero’s time in Summer League has come to an end. Mosley said he made the decision because he feels Banchero used the opportunity for the experience he needed and the second-year head coach wants to evaluate other players on the summer league roster.

Banchero showed why he was worth the top selection in two contests, averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds per game.

“His understanding of what he needs to do in certain situations, the concepts that we’re preaching offensively and defensively, he’s grasping on to those,” Mosley said, per ESPN. “It’s only two games, but you’re watching those film sessions and you realize how he’s registering all of it. So that’s how you can make the judgment that it’s time [to] let these other guys get those moments.”

In Banchero’s most recent game, a 94–92 sudden-death, double-overtime win against Sacramento on Saturday, he recorded a game-saving block and the game-winning assist to Emanuel Terry.

While Banchero wanted to keep playing during summer league, the 6’10” forward said he learned a lot from the experience and ultimately wanted to do what was best for the franchise.

“I didn’t really want to push back or nothing,” Banchero said, per EPSN. “I was happy with how I played. They [Magic] were happy with how I played.”

