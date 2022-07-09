Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Magic’s Paolo Banchero Records Game-Saving Block, GW Assist vs. Kings

Paolo Banchero followed up an impressive showing in the Magic’s Summer League debut on Thursday with another standout effort in a wild win over the Kings on Saturday.

In a matchup filled with its fair share of twists and turns, Banchero, the first overall pick in last month’s draft, overcame turnover issues and made key plays at critical moments to lift Orlando to a 94–92 sudden-death, double overtime win over Sacramento. The big man was also mic’d for sound throughout the contest, giving viewers a different look at how the rookie navigates the ins and outs of the game.

Despite finishing with eight turnovers, including a costly one two plays prior, Banchero helped secure the win after finding center Emanuel Terry wide open in the paint for a tough finish at the rim.

Moments before showing off his court vision, Banchero put his hops on full display on a huge game-saving block on Kings center Neemias Queta (23 points, eight rebounds) who battled with Banchero all game. The play was initially deemed a shooting foul but was soon overturned following an Orlando challenge, which set up the exciting finish.

After besting third overall pick Jabari Smith in Thursday night’s opener, Banchero entered Saturday looking to do the same in another marquee head-to-head against fourth overall pick Keegan Murray. The high-profile rookies both delivered in a back-and-forth affair, but in the end, it was Banchero who emerged victorious. He finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals while Murray finished with 20 points, nine boards, two assists and a steal.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Banchero added to his highlight reel early on in Orlando’s second showing in Las Vegas after igniting the crowd with a pair of punishing dunks in the first quarter. 

As the players’ energy began to pick up on both sides, a mic’d up Banchero could be heard talking to his teammates during and in between plays. At one point, ESPN cameras caught a competitive exchange between Banchero and Queta late in the fourth after the former 2021 second-rounder drilled his first and only three of the game with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Queta’s basket shrunk the score to 87–84, and helped send the game to its first OT after Murray stole the ball on a Banchero inbounds pass on the ensuing possession and nailed a clutch three as time expired.

“You wasn’t supposed to hit that three-ball,” Banchero said, prompting Queta to reply back, “You don’t know me, bruh. You ain’t know it.”

With their second win of Summer League in the bag, the Magic face a quick turnaround as they look to make it a three in a row in another big-time matchup against the Thunder and second overall pick Chet Holmgren on Monday night (ESPN/9 p.m. ET).

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

YOU MAY LIKE

Lewis Hamilton, Q3 for qualifying Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Hamilton Shocked Fans Cheered After His Qualifying Crash

The hit was hard enough to damage the car’s survival cell—the final layer of protection for a driver.

By Madeline Coleman
Jul 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lebron James attends the NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at T&M.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Brought His Own Snacks to Lakers’ Summer League Opener

The recent billionaire took the economic option instead of spending his cash on concessions.

By Wilton Jackson
July 08, 2022; Alabaster, AL, USA; Peter Woods, one of the nation s top defensive recruits, announced his intention to play for Clemson University during a ceremony at Thompson High School Friday.
Play
College Football

Peter Woods Explains Committing to Clemson Over Alabama

Woods was really intrigued by Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

By Wilton Jackson
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic face off in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.
Tennis

Kyrgios’s Emotions Will Be Front and Center in Wimbledon Final

Can the Australian compose himself to win his first major? Or will the steadier, more experienced Novak Djokovic take control on Centre Court?

By Jon Wertheim
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling walks up the field during a match,
Soccer

Report: Man City Winger Raheem Sterling Set to Sign With Chelsea

The longtime City winger has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the London club.

By Daniel Chavkin
A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker.
College Football

ACC Insider: Three Biggest Challenges That Admins See for League

With the ongoing NCAA conference discussions, ACC administrators highlight what they think the current commissioner Jim Phillips needs to focus on.

By Madison Williams
Jun 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.
Play
WNBA

Quigley Wins Record Fourth Three-Point Contest

The three-time All-Star recorded a milestone in winning this year's event.

By Wilton Jackson
Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin F1 Team talks to the media during preparations of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.
Formula1

Why Vettel Faces Fine for Behavior in F1 Drivers’ Meeting

The relationship between the race directors and Formula One drivers has become strained, mainly because of inconsistent decision-making.

By Madeline Coleman