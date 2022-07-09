Magic’s Paolo Banchero Records Game-Saving Block, GW Assist vs. Kings

Paolo Banchero followed up an impressive showing in the Magic’s Summer League debut on Thursday with another standout effort in a wild win over the Kings on Saturday.

In a matchup filled with its fair share of twists and turns, Banchero, the first overall pick in last month’s draft, overcame turnover issues and made key plays at critical moments to lift Orlando to a 94–92 sudden-death, double overtime win over Sacramento. The big man was also mic’d for sound throughout the contest, giving viewers a different look at how the rookie navigates the ins and outs of the game.

Despite finishing with eight turnovers, including a costly one two plays prior, Banchero helped secure the win after finding center Emanuel Terry wide open in the paint for a tough finish at the rim.

Moments before showing off his court vision, Banchero put his hops on full display on a huge game-saving block on Kings center Neemias Queta (23 points, eight rebounds) who battled with Banchero all game. The play was initially deemed a shooting foul but was soon overturned following an Orlando challenge, which set up the exciting finish.

After besting third overall pick Jabari Smith in Thursday night’s opener, Banchero entered Saturday looking to do the same in another marquee head-to-head against fourth overall pick Keegan Murray. The high-profile rookies both delivered in a back-and-forth affair, but in the end, it was Banchero who emerged victorious. He finished the game with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals while Murray finished with 20 points, nine boards, two assists and a steal.

Banchero added to his highlight reel early on in Orlando’s second showing in Las Vegas after igniting the crowd with a pair of punishing dunks in the first quarter.

As the players’ energy began to pick up on both sides, a mic’d up Banchero could be heard talking to his teammates during and in between plays. At one point, ESPN cameras caught a competitive exchange between Banchero and Queta late in the fourth after the former 2021 second-rounder drilled his first and only three of the game with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Queta’s basket shrunk the score to 87–84, and helped send the game to its first OT after Murray stole the ball on a Banchero inbounds pass on the ensuing possession and nailed a clutch three as time expired.

“You wasn’t supposed to hit that three-ball,” Banchero said, prompting Queta to reply back, “You don’t know me, bruh. You ain’t know it.”

With their second win of Summer League in the bag, the Magic face a quick turnaround as they look to make it a three in a row in another big-time matchup against the Thunder and second overall pick Chet Holmgren on Monday night (ESPN/9 p.m. ET).

More NBA Coverage: