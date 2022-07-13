Middleton Expected to Fully Recover From Surgery 'Near' Start of Season, per Report

Khris Middleton is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist earlier this month, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps.

If everything goes as planned, Middleton could reportedly return near the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Middleton's recovery from his wrist surgery comes after the Bucks forward missed Milwaukee’s last 10 games in the postseason when he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in the team's first round series against the Bulls.

The three-time All-Star suffered the injury in Game 2 of the series against Chicago when he slipped awkwardly while driving to the basket. In his two postseason appearances with the Bucks last season, Middleton averaged 14.5 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

The Bucks were eliminated by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games.

During the regular season, Middleton was limited to 66 games due to injury. However, he still averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

