Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Kelsey Plum on Today's SI Feed
Michael Jordan, Ray Allen and Kelsey Plum on Today's SI Feed

Middleton Expected to Fully Recover From Surgery 'Near' Start of Season, per Report

Khris Middleton is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist earlier this month, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps

If everything goes as planned, Middleton could reportedly return near the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Middleton's recovery from his wrist surgery comes after the Bucks forward missed Milwaukee’s last 10 games in the postseason when he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in the team's first round series against the Bulls.

The three-time All-Star suffered the injury in Game 2 of the series against Chicago when he slipped awkwardly while driving to the basket. In his two postseason appearances with the Bucks last season, Middleton averaged 14.5 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. 

The Bucks were eliminated by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

During the regular season, Middleton was limited to 66 games due to injury. However, he still averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

YOU MAY LIKE

Alex Palou (10) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda looks on during qualifications for the NTT IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA Series Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 21, 2022
Racing

IndyCar’s Palou to Join McLaren, Accuses CGR of Falsifying Quote

Chip Ganassi Racing said in a press release that they extended his contract, including a quote that was supposedly from Palou. He denied it.

By Madeline Coleman
E.J. Liddell
NBA

Pelicans Rookie E.J. Liddell Suffers Torn ACL in Summer League

The first-year pro from Ohio State injured his knee in Monday’s game against Hawks.

By Thomas Neumann
Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups before a game against the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Adrian Peterson Doesn’t Close Door on Return to NFL

The 37-year-old running back said he will be ready for his next opportunity if it presents itself.

By Wilton Jackson
scottie barnes
NBA

Report: Raptors’ Barnes a ’Non-Starter’ in KD Trade Talks

If Toronto lands the two-time Finals MVP, it won’t be at the expense of its Rookie of the Year.

By Nick Selbe
jt-realmuto
MLB

Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Blasts Canadian Vaccination Policy

The Philadelphia catcher said, “I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body.”

By Thomas Neumann
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Report: Knicks Could Put Together Trade Package for Mitchell

New York could reportedly try to put together a deal to go after Utah’s star.

By Wilton Jackson
Bernie Ecclestone
Formula1

Former F1 CEO Faces Fraud Charge of Over £400M

According to British prosecutors, the 91-year-old held the undeclared assets overseas.

By Madeline Coleman
Blackhawks advisor Scotty Bowman in 2021.
NHL

Scotty Bowman Steps Down From Role As Blackhawks Adviser

The legendary former NHL coach had worked for Chicago since 2008.

By Associated Press