Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Pelicans Rookie E.J. Liddell Suffers Torn ACL in Summer League

Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Liddell, a 21-year-old rookie from Ohio State, injured the knee during Monday’s Summer League game against the Hawks in Las Vegas. He is out indefinitely.

Liddell was projected by many observers as a first-round talent, but he slipped to the Pelicans in the second round (No. 41 overall) of last month’s NBA draft.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last season, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named third-team All-America by The Associated Press. He averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 2021–22 for the Buckeyes. In three seasons at Ohio State, Liddell averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New Orleans Pelicans coverage, go to Pelicans Scoop. 

Breaking
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

YOU MAY LIKE

Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups before a game against the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Adrian Peterson Doesn’t Close Door on Return to NFL

The 37-year-old running back said he will be ready for his next opportunity if it presents itself.

By Wilton Jackson
scottie barnes
NBA

Report: Raptors’ Barnes a ’Non-Starter’ in KD Trade Talks

If Toronto lands the two-time Finals MVP, it won’t be at the expense of its Rookie of the Year.

By Nick Selbe
jt-realmuto
MLB

Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Blasts Canadian Vaccination Policy

The Philadelphia catcher said, “I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body.”

By Thomas Neumann
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Report: Knicks Could Put Together Trade Package for Mitchell

New York could reportedly try to put together a deal to go after Utah’s star.

By Wilton Jackson
Bernie Ecclestone
Formula1

Former F1 CEO Faces Fraud Charge of Over £400M

According to British prosecutors, the 91-year-old held the undeclared assets overseas.

By Madeline Coleman
Blackhawks advisor Scotty Bowman in 2021.
NHL

Scotty Bowman Steps Down From Role As Blackhawks Adviser

The legendary former NHL coach had worked for Chicago since 2008.

By Associated Press
shift
MLB

MLB to Test Rule to Limit Shift in Minor League, per Report

Middle infielders will have a new set of guidelines to consider when taking their positions going forward.

By Nick Selbe
Spida To The Knicks Confirmed
Play
NBA

Jazz Now Open to Donovan Mitchell Trades, per Report

Utah is reportedly shown desire to engage with teams in possible trade scenarios for the three-time All-Star.

By Wilton Jackson