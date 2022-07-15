Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Pelicans and Finnish Baseball on Today's SI Feed
Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Pelicans and Finnish Baseball on Today's SI Feed

Suns Deal for Kevin Durant Becoming Unlikely, per Report

The Suns’ decision to match Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet from the Pacers on Thursday has reportedly cast sizable doubt over the club’s chances of landing Kevin Durant. 

In the aftermath of Phoenix opting to retain Ayton after he signed a four-year, $133 million offer with Indiana, there is now a growing belief that the Suns’ inability to use the former No. 1 overall pick as an asset in any potential deals until next year may have eliminated them from the KD sweepstakes. Ayton, 23, cannot be traded until Jan. 15 and will have the power to veto any trade for a full year.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night the Suns will likely not have the assets to be “competitive” for a Durant trade. “I think ultimately the Suns are left short of what it would take to pry Kevin Durant out of Brooklyn,” he noted.

On Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps discussed the impact of Ayton’s deal on a possible Durant move on the latest episode of Windhorst’s podcast, Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. Per RealGM.com, Bontemps theorized matching Ayton’s offer sheet as opposed to working out a sign-and-trade signaled the Suns weren’t getting Durant “at least in the short-term.” 

After saying he wasn’t sure they weren’t getting KD, Windhorst said he felt unsure about the Suns putting together an offer that the Nets would be interested in going forward. He also noted he believes the club is prepared to move on and see how things play out with other teams around the league having little incentive to raise their offers; the Suns are reportedly on Durant’s short list of preferred teams.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“This is them partially saying ‘We’re not counting on Kevin Durant. We have a 64-win team. This is going to take us into the [luxury] tax,’” Windhorst said.

While adding Durant would undoubtedly make the Suns a huge title favorite in 2022, the team still figures to be heavily in the mix next season with Ayton returning to a lineup that still boasts Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Phoenix finished last season with the best record in the NBA (64–18), but were ultimately eliminated in the second round by the Mavericks in seven games. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Phoenix Suns coverage, go to Inside The Suns. 

Breaking
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez runs on the way to scoring on a double by J.P. Crawford during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Play
Betting

Tigers-Guardians, Mariners-Rangers, Diamondbacks-Padres Plus-Money MLB Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Tigers-Guardians, Mariners-Rangers and Diamondbacks-Padres games.

By Jennifer Piacenti17 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman47 minutes ago
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob gestures during the 2022 championship parade.
Play
NBA

Warriors’ Lacob Sets Incredibly Bold NBA Finals Goal

The Golden State majority owner admitted that he looks up to former Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

By Madison Williams57 minutes ago
The USWNT won the 2019 Women’s World Cup
Play
Soccer

2023 Women’s World Cup: List of Qualified Teams, Playoff Formats

The field for the largest Women’s World Cup ever is filling up, with 32 nations set to vie for glory in New Zealand and Australia next summer.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
USATSI_16899135 (1)
Play
NFL

Agent: Chiefs, OT Orlando Brown Not Expected to Reach Deal

Kansas City was unable to ink Patrick Mahomes’ blingside protector to a long-term extension ahead of Friday’s deadline for franchie-tagged players.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talk before their game at Heinz Field in Nov. 2016.
Play
NFL

Tony Romo Makes Prediction for Steelers’ Quarterback Battle

The CBS NFL analyst thinks one of the QBs has a major edge.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
phil-mickelson
Play
Extra Mustard

The Media Is Getting to Phil Mickelson, and It’s Just Too Bad

For $200 million, Phil Mickelson should deal with any and all  questions about LIV Golf.

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
Play
College Basketball

G.G. Jackson Decommits from North Carolina. Now What?

Jackson wanted to fast track his path to the NBA. The Tar Heels didn't fit into his plan.

By Jason Jordan5 hours ago