Deandre Ayton is reportedly staying with the Suns.

Moments after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ayton signed the four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet with the Pacers, Phoenix wasted no time in matching the offer, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Ayton will finally get the max deal he wanted after both sides previously failed to reach an agreement. The Suns big man averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in the 2021–22 season.

With Phoenix matching the offer, Ayton can be traded as early as Jan. 15. However, Ayton will have the veto power over any trade for a full year.

The former No. 1 pick played a part in helping the Suns make it to the second round of the NBA playoffs before suffering a disastrous Game 7 defeat at home to the Mavericks. Ayton averaged 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in the postseason.

