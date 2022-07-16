Skip to main content
NBA

Keldon Johnson, Spurs Agree to Four-Year, $80 Million Extension

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with the franchise, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Johnson, a three-year NBA veteran, will sign the deal following a breakout season in San Antonio. In 75 games during the 2021–22 campaign, all of which he started, the 22-year-old averaged career-highs in points (17.0), rebounds (6.1) and assists (2.1). He also shot 39.8% from three-point range, proving to be a reliable floor spacer for Gregg Popovich and company.

Since he was selected by the Spurs with the No. 29 pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Kentucky, Johnson has quickly stuffed his résumé with accomplishments in the basketball world. Most notably, he was a part of the United States national team that won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. 

Johnson figures to have even more opportunity to develop in his fourth season after the Spurs traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks and acquired three draft picks in return. San Antonio isn’t expected to push for the postseason in 2023 after finishing with a record of 34–48 last year and missing out on the playoffs for the third season in a row.

